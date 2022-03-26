"Please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners" - Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt advice for KKR's Sheldon Jackson

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has urged Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson to wear a helmet while standing behind the stumps against the spinners.

Jackson impressed one and all with his lightning speed behind the stumps during the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings. The 35-year-old stumper from Saurashtra turned heads when he pulled off a brilliant stumping of Robin Uthappa despite the ball being outside the leg-stump.

A striking feature, however, was that despite Chakravarthy being quicker through the air, Jackson chose to keep sans the helmet. On seeing this, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter account to urge Jackson to start wearing a helmet against spinners to avoid injury. He wrote:

"Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022.''

There have been many instances in the past when a wicketkeeper has suffered career-ending injuries because he wasn't wearing a helmet.

The most famous example is that of Saba Karim. The former Indian cricketer's career met a premature end after he got hit in the nose while keeping to Anil Kumble back in 2000.

Vintage MS Dhoni flourish propels CSK to 131/5 vs KKR

Meanwhile, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni rolled back the clock during the opening game of the new season as he stroked his first IPL 50 since the 2019 campaign.

Dhoni's innings was the lone shining light in an otherwise poor display of batting by the defending champions on an unusual Wankhede track.

It was a typical Dhoni innings where he went from first gear against the spinners to the fifth as soon as the likes of Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell came to bowl at the death.

Dhoni managed just 13 runs off the first 21 deliveries he faced. With Ravindra Jadeja in the midst of one of his worst T20 knocks in the last three years, it looked like CSK would end up with a sub-110 score.

However, Dhoni, like he has done so many times for CSK and India, rose to the occasion when it mattered the most. The former skipper hammered 37 runs off the last 17 deliveries he faced to rack up his first half-century in the tournament since the 2019 season.

Thanks to a late flourish from Dhoni, CSK hammered 47 runs in the last three overs to end with 131/5 in 20 overs. At the time of writing, KKR are 15/0 after three overs.

