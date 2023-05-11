Create

"Plz bring Axar at No. 11"- Fans react sarcastically to DC’s 27-run loss against CSK

By James Kuanal
Modified May 11, 2023 00:04 IST
DC will play CSK once again in their last group-stage game on May 20.

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. This came after Delhi were restricted to 140/8 while chasing 168.

The defeat also diminished Capitals’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, having lost seven of their 11 games so far in the ongoing IPL 2023. A hat-trick of wins in their remaining three group-stage games even can’t guarantee them a playoff berth.

Opting to bat, CSK posed 167/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of the 20s from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhoni.

For Delhi, Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel bagged three and two wickets, respectively. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, a clinical bowling performance from CSK restricted DC to 140/8. Matheesha Pathirana scalped three wickets, while Deepak Chahar took two. Ravindra Jadeja also settled for a solitary wicket.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 35 off 37 balls, while Manish Pandey contributed 27 off 29 deliveries. Axar Patel chipped in with 21 off 12.

Fans on Twitter expressed disappointment with Delhi Capitals management for sending Axar Patel once again lower in the batting order. This came after the left-hander batted at No.7 despite being the second-highest run-scorer for DC in the ongoing IPL 2023. Axar has so far scored 267 runs in 11 games, only behind Warner (330 in 11 games).

One user tweeted:

"Plz bring Axar at No. 11."
@DelhiCapitals @DelhiCapitals Plz bring Axar at no 11. 😂😂😂😂

Here are some of the other strong Twitter reactions:

Ripal Patel before Axar, seriously? Entire season is gone DC couldnt figure right batting order for Axar - their best performer ! Well deserved loss for DC.. #CSKvsDC #DelhiCapitals @sports_tak
DC needs to sack Ponting! Ask him to play his ego battles in Australia! #IPL2023
When Tushar Deshpande bowls less than 6 RPO, you know how shit DC batting is 😂🤣😂😂🤣😂#CSKvDC
Poor Think tank and leadership by DC @SGanguly99 @RickyPonting @DelhiCapitals @davidwarner31 DC lost this season only because of you guys. 😤☹️ useless support staff and strategy markers 😤
@DelhiCapitals @davidwarner31 leave captaincy if you can't handle ricky ponting decision
So, Delhi capitals are official out of IPL qualifiers.
@Movies4u_Officl @DelhiCapitals Delhi😂 https://t.co/RoB2Sm1yMd
One of the most boring match da @DelhiCapitals
@DelhiCapitals Bhai Axar Patel ko captain bana do. He is singlehandedly carrying you @DelhiCapitals

“We threw wickets away, [It] was a gettable total” – David Warner on DC’s loss against CSK

David Warner sounded disappointed with the Delhi Capitals’ batting approach after the loss against the Chennai Super Kings. The 36-year-old pointed out the lack of partnerships and early loss wickets as the reason behind their loss.

Speaking at the post-match show, the DC captain said:

“Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total.”

He continued:

“To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate the strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't. When you get a wide half-tracker you can't hit it to cover. We should have executed better with those wide half-trackers.”

The Capitals will next play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13.

