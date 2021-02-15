Police Shield: Arjun Tendulkar shines with an all-round show for MIG Cricket Club

Mumbai cricketer Arjun Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 77 and claimed three wickets in MIG Cricket Club’s 194-run win over Islam Gymkhana. The stellar performance came in a second-round Group A match of the 73rd Police Invitation Shield cricket tournament on Sunday.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) tournament is the first cricket competition in Mumbai ever since the COVID-19 lockdown that brought the city to a standstill.

Arjun, the 21-year-old son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, belted five fours and eight sixes during his stay at the crease. Hashir Dafedar was the major victim of Arjun's assault as the left-hander smacked the off-spinner for five sixes in an over.

Electing to bat, the MIG Cricket Club posted 385 for 7 from their 45 overs. Skipper Kevin D’Almeida (96) and No. 4 batsman Pragnesh Kandillewar (112) set the platform for Arjun's onslaught.

Later Arjun, alongside Ankush Jaiswal (3-31) and Shreyas Gurav (3-34), picked up three wickets each to bundle Islam Gymkhana out for 191. The left-arm pacer bagged figures of 3 for 41.

Arjun Tendulkar makes a case for IPL auction

Earlier this season, Arjun Tendulkar made his first appearance for Mumbai’s senior team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He failed to make any impact in the two matches he played in the side’s dismal campaign.

Making his debut against Haryana, he batted at No.11 and didn't face a ball. Arjun went on to dismiss opener Chaitanya Bishnoi in the second over, but leaked 34 runs from his three overs. He picked up another wicket in his next game.

Arjun has been included in the list of players for the IPL 2021 auction, which is set to take place in Chennai on February 18. The all-round show by the young Tendulkar has now boosted his chances of being picked.

He is among the 292 shortlisted players who will go under the hammer on Thursday. Arjun Tendulkar has set his base price at INR 20 lakh in the all-rounder’s category.

Earlier, the youngster had bowled to the Indian and English national team players in the nets. He has also represented India U-19 during a tour of Sri Lanka.