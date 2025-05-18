Policemen amazed as KL Rahul smashes a huge six in DC vs GT IPL 2025 clash

A couple of policemen couldn't help but turn their heads as they were amazed by KL Rahul's massive six at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It happened during the IPL 2025 clash between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18. In a video uploaded by IPL, the two policemen were seen watching the ball all the way as the keeper-batter smashed the ball a long way into the crowd.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of the innings when Titans captain Shubman Gill introduced Kagiso Rabada into the attack. However, the Karnataka-born cricketer muscled Rabada's second ball into the stands over fine leg. The over went for 17 runs as Rahul hammered another six and a four, upping the ante for the Capitals after a slow start.

Rabada, who had returned home after serving a suspension for allegedly consuming a prohibited substance, returned to the playing XI for fellow countryman Gerald Coetzee.

The Capitals made two changes, drafting in Vipraj Nigam for Madhav Tiwari. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman came in for Mitchell Starc, who made himself unavailable for the remainder of Delhi Capitals' campaign. The toss had gone the Titans' way, and Gill opted to field first.

KL Rahul hammers a 60-ball century to lift Delhi Capitals to 199 in 20 overs

KL Rahul. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, Rahul got to his three-figure mark in the 19th over of the innings with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna's short-pitched delivery by playing a pull shot. With Jake Fraser-McGurk unavailable, the Capitals decided to open with the 33-year-old. He stayed unbeaten at 112 off only 65 deliveries with 14 fours and four maximums. The hosts eventually set the Titans 200 in 20 overs.

The likes of Abhishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25), and Tristan Stubbs (21*) also made useful contributions to the cause. A win for the Titans will take them closer to the playoffs and put them in pole position. However, Delhi must win all their remaining games to qualify for the top four.

