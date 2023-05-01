Create

"Pollard - Tim David," "The baton has been passed"- Twitter reacts as MI pull off highest-ever successful chase at Wankhede Stadium in IPL

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 01, 2023 00:36 IST
Tim David helped MI defeat RR last night (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Tim David helped Mumbai Indians chase a 214-run target last night in IPL 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Singapore-born player smacked three sixes off three balls in the 20th over bowled by Jason Holder to guide MI home in the 1,000th IPL game.

Mumbai Indians bowled first against the Rajasthan Royals and conceded 212 runs in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the top-scorer for the Royals with a 124-run knock. Prior to this match, not a single team had managed to chase down a 200-run target at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL. Hence, RR were the favorites to win.

However, a 14-ball 45* from Tim David and a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav guided MI home. Jason Holder had to defend 17 runs off the last six balls, but he bowled full-tosses to David, and the MI batter dispatched all three deliveries into the stands, helping MI win.

Pollard - Tim David: The legacy of finishing in Mumbai Indians continues forever. https://t.co/yYHLu36OU6
TIM DAVID - THE HERO OF MI.MI needed 17 in 6 balls - 6,6,6 to win it. https://t.co/SIwXHm5DbT
Tim David 💙, oh man oh man it's unbelievable it's incridible 😭🙏🏻 https://t.co/hZmL4KEtFI
Rohit Sharma's birthday.1000th IPL game.No one chased 200+ in wankhede.Tim david decided to write the history. Big man won the game for Mumbai Indians. 😭😭❤️❤️ https://t.co/GIgTEgGMdd
Tim david is taking the legacy of pollard forward for Mumbai Indians https://t.co/EaNuJj4DjF
There's only one Tim David, THERE'S ONLY ONE TIM DAVIDDDD! 🥹🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #MIvRR #TATAIPLhttps://t.co/0lEIwz5smj
the way tim david countered yorkers, especially wide yorkers strategy is interesting. it's the opposite of what many batters do. he went forward and across https://t.co/B2FGyPWY6V
Hitting 3 sixes consecutively to finish the match 🔥Tim David 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Matthew Wade #MIvsRR | #IPL2023 https://t.co/LpwWvRvU23
This is officially a Tim David fan account 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/WG0gMxTlty
You have impressed the GOD, Tim David. Take a bow. #MIvsRR #IPL2023 https://t.co/wrZyTvJQle
Picture of the Day: Pollard hugging Tim David. The Baton has been passed. https://t.co/reejxFoNeA
Tim David giving Rohit the perfect birthday gift. Astonishing hitting and what a spectacular run chase by the Mumbai Indians. Great to see so many last over finishes this season. #MIvsRR https://t.co/wrc9iqj2YO

Tim David hit 2 fours and 5 sixes in the space of 14 balls

When Tim David came out to bat at number six for the Mumbai Indians, the home side needed 61 runs off 26 balls. He took a couple of twos off the first two balls that he faced, bringing the equation down to 57 runs off 24 balls.

Tilak Varma was on the other side, but he could not time the ball to perfection. Varma ended with 29 runs off 29 balls.

Meanwhile, David scored 45 runs from 14 deliveries, whacking 2 fours and 5 sixes. He kept his nerve in the final over, stood out of the popping crease and smashed the full-tosses from Jason Holder into the stands. MI fans will remember this finish for a long, long time.

