Tim David helped Mumbai Indians chase a 214-run target last night in IPL 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Singapore-born player smacked three sixes off three balls in the 20th over bowled by Jason Holder to guide MI home in the 1,000th IPL game.
Mumbai Indians bowled first against the Rajasthan Royals and conceded 212 runs in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the top-scorer for the Royals with a 124-run knock. Prior to this match, not a single team had managed to chase down a 200-run target at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL. Hence, RR were the favorites to win.
However, a 14-ball 45* from Tim David and a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav guided MI home. Jason Holder had to defend 17 runs off the last six balls, but he bowled full-tosses to David, and the MI batter dispatched all three deliveries into the stands, helping MI win.
Fans on Twitter were ecstatic after David's match-winning performance. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Tim David hit 2 fours and 5 sixes in the space of 14 balls
When Tim David came out to bat at number six for the Mumbai Indians, the home side needed 61 runs off 26 balls. He took a couple of twos off the first two balls that he faced, bringing the equation down to 57 runs off 24 balls.
Tilak Varma was on the other side, but he could not time the ball to perfection. Varma ended with 29 runs off 29 balls.
Meanwhile, David scored 45 runs from 14 deliveries, whacking 2 fours and 5 sixes. He kept his nerve in the final over, stood out of the popping crease and smashed the full-tosses from Jason Holder into the stands. MI fans will remember this finish for a long, long time.
