Tim David helped Mumbai Indians chase a 214-run target last night in IPL 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Singapore-born player smacked three sixes off three balls in the 20th over bowled by Jason Holder to guide MI home in the 1,000th IPL game.

Mumbai Indians bowled first against the Rajasthan Royals and conceded 212 runs in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the top-scorer for the Royals with a 124-run knock. Prior to this match, not a single team had managed to chase down a 200-run target at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL. Hence, RR were the favorites to win.

However, a 14-ball 45* from Tim David and a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav guided MI home. Jason Holder had to defend 17 runs off the last six balls, but he bowled full-tosses to David, and the MI batter dispatched all three deliveries into the stands, helping MI win.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic after David's match-winning performance. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pollard - Tim David: The legacy of finishing in Mumbai Indians continues forever. Pollard - Tim David: The legacy of finishing in Mumbai Indians continues forever. https://t.co/yYHLu36OU6

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra TIM DAVID - THE HERO OF MI.



MI needed 17 in 6 balls - 6,6,6 to win it. TIM DAVID - THE HERO OF MI.MI needed 17 in 6 balls - 6,6,6 to win it. https://t.co/SIwXHm5DbT

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL , oh man oh man it's unbelievable it's incridible 🏻 Tim David, oh man oh man it's unbelievable it's incridible Tim David 💙, oh man oh man it's unbelievable it's incridible 😭🙏🏻 https://t.co/hZmL4KEtFI

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns

1000th IPL game.

No one chased 200+ in wankhede.



Tim david decided to write the history. Big man won the game for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma's birthday.1000th IPL game.No one chased 200+ in wankhede.Tim david decided to write the history. Big man won the game for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma's birthday.1000th IPL game.No one chased 200+ in wankhede.Tim david decided to write the history. Big man won the game for Mumbai Indians. 😭😭❤️❤️ https://t.co/GIgTEgGMdd

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Tim david is taking the legacy of pollard forward for Mumbai Indians Tim david is taking the legacy of pollard forward for Mumbai Indians https://t.co/EaNuJj4DjF

Flighted Leggie @flighted_leggie the way tim david countered yorkers, especially wide yorkers strategy is interesting. it's the opposite of what many batters do. he went forward and across the way tim david countered yorkers, especially wide yorkers strategy is interesting. it's the opposite of what many batters do. he went forward and across https://t.co/B2FGyPWY6V

Kriti Singh @kritiitweets



Tim David 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Matthew Wade



#MIvsRR | #IPL2023 Hitting 3 sixes consecutively to finish the matchTim David 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Matthew Wade Hitting 3 sixes consecutively to finish the match 🔥Tim David 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Matthew Wade #MIvsRR | #IPL2023 https://t.co/LpwWvRvU23

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Picture of the Day: Pollard hugging Tim David.



The Baton has been passed. Picture of the Day: Pollard hugging Tim David. The Baton has been passed. https://t.co/reejxFoNeA

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Tim David giving Rohit the perfect birthday gift. Astonishing hitting and what a spectacular run chase by the Mumbai Indians. Great to see so many last over finishes this season. #MIvsRR Tim David giving Rohit the perfect birthday gift. Astonishing hitting and what a spectacular run chase by the Mumbai Indians. Great to see so many last over finishes this season. #MIvsRR https://t.co/wrc9iqj2YO

Tim David hit 2 fours and 5 sixes in the space of 14 balls

When Tim David came out to bat at number six for the Mumbai Indians, the home side needed 61 runs off 26 balls. He took a couple of twos off the first two balls that he faced, bringing the equation down to 57 runs off 24 balls.

Tilak Varma was on the other side, but he could not time the ball to perfection. Varma ended with 29 runs off 29 balls.

Meanwhile, David scored 45 runs from 14 deliveries, whacking 2 fours and 5 sixes. He kept his nerve in the final over, stood out of the popping crease and smashed the full-tosses from Jason Holder into the stands. MI fans will remember this finish for a long, long time.

