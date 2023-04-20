"Poor predictable Virat"- Glenn Maxwell reacts to hilarious video of himself playing 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' with Kohli during IPL 2023 match

Glenn Maxwell hilariously reacted to a video of himself playing 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 20.

Kohli and Maxwell played 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' during a DRS call in the second innings of the match. Maxwell won both games, and a video of the same went viral on social media.

Reacting to the same, Maxwell wrote how predictable Virat was in the game. He tweeted:

"Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper."

Fans in the comments box demanded that Maxwell and Kohli should have another round of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' during RCB's next match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell played under Virat Kohli's captaincy for the first time in 2 years today

Virat Kohli returned as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain for the IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings.

The 34-year-old led the team in the absence of Faf du Plessis, who only participated in the first innings as a batter because of a rib injury. Faf was not cleared to field in the match.

Kohli came out for the toss and also made decisions for the team in the second innings.

Kohli and du Plessis stitched together a 137-run partnership for the first wicket before Harpreet Brar broke the partnership in the 17th over. Glenn Maxwell came out to bat at No.3 for the visitors.

Fans had high hopes from Maxwell as he has played a lot of cricket in Mohali for Punjab Kings in the past. However, Maxwell was out for a golden duck against Brar.

Kohli gave him one over in the second innings, where he returned with figures of 0/5. RCB defeated PBKS by 24 runs in the end to secure their third win of the season.

