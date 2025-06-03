Popular Hollywood rapper places bet on Virat Kohli & Co. in crores ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [In Picture]

Renowned Hollywood rapper Drake has placed a multi-crore bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The much-anticipated showdown will unfold on Tuesday, June 3, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB secured their spot in the final by defeating the Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, Punjab bounced back to overcome Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 on June 1 in Ahmedabad, earning a place in their second-ever IPL final.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Canadian rapper Drake shared a post on Instagram revealing that he has placed a $750,000 bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, an amount equivalent to ₹6,41,07,787 (six crore forty-one lakh seven thousand seven hundred eighty-seven rupees). He shared the post with the caption:

“Ee sala cup namde.”

Looking at the head-to-head record, the two teams have met 36 times in IPL history, with them sharing 18 wins each. In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Punjab and Bengaluru have faced off three times, with the latter holding a 2-1 advantage.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the spotlight as RCB and PBKS gear up for IPL 2025 final

Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli will get a chance to win his first IPL title on June 3 as they face Punjab Kings in the summit clash. The 36-year-old will be aiming to lead from the front with the bat, having scored 614 runs in 14 games this season at an impressive average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53, including eight fifties.

On the other side, Punjab Kings will be counting on their captain, Shreyas Iyer, to continue his remarkable run of form. Iyer played a match-winning unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. So far this season, the right-handed batter has amassed 603 runs in 16 innings, boasting a strong average of 54.81 and a blistering strike rate of 175.80, with six half-centuries to his name.

