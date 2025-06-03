RCB vs PBKS, Final: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Whoever wins, the IPL will get a new winner as neither RCB nor PBKS have lifted the trophy. Bengaluru have been runners-up thrice, with their last appearance in the final being in 2016. Punjab have made the final only once - in 2014.

RCB thumped PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur. Sent into bat, Punjab were bowled out for 101 in just 14.1 overs as Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma starred with three wickets each, while Yash Dayal chipped in with two. Philip Salt (56* off 27) guided RCB home in the chase. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who has had a fantastic IPL, would look to produce something special in the final.

Punjab were hammered by Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, but recovered in sensational fashion to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Bowling first, they conceded 203-6 and then chased down the target in 19 overs as Shreyas Iyer (87* off 41) played a captain's knock. PBKS will be high on confidence heading into the final against RCB on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

There is nothing to pick in the head-to-head battle between the IPL 2025 finalists. The two sides have clashed 36 times, with both teams winning 18 matches each. RCB and PBKS have already met three times this season, with Punjab winning the first match and Bengaluru the next two, including Qualifier 1.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 36

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 18

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 18

Matches with No Result - 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Bengaluru and Punjab have clashed only once before in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium - in 2021. PBKS beat RCB by 34 runs as Harpreet Brar starred with both bat and ball.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings matches

Bengaluru have won four of the last five matches played against Punjab in the IPL. PBKS' only win came they chased down 96 in a 14-over rain-hit clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this season.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings games.

RCB (106/2) beat PBKS (101) by 8 wickets, May 29, 2025

RCB (159/3) beat PBKS (157/6) by 7 wickets, April 20, 2025

PBKS (98/5) beat RCB (95/9) by 5 wickets, April 18, 2025

RCB (241/7) beat PBKS (181) by 60 runs, May 9, 2024

RCB (178/6) beat PBKS (176/6) by 4 wickets, March 25, 2024

