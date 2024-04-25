"Possibly on paper the best team in the IPL"- AB de Villiers on Mumbai Indians' struggles so far in IPL 2024

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers still believes Mumbai Indians (MI) have the best side on paper in IPL 2024 and can go on a winning run to make it to the playoffs.

MI faced their fifth defeat of the season when the Rajasthan Royals smashed the visitors by nine wickets in Jaipur. This has brought Hardik Pandya and his men into a situation where they probably have to win every single one of their remaining games to make the final four.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about MI's struggles and their chances of making the playoffs (13:05):

"They just don't seem to be holding onto anything. Everything is going wrong. But they are still in it and probably need to win five out of their last six games. They have done this before and it's just about gelling together. Possibly on paper the best team in the IPL."

MI play their next IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 27.

Manoj Tiwary feels MI won't make it to IPL 2024 playoffs

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary made some blunt remarks on Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and his decisions during their loss against the Royals. He shed light on how Hardik himself bowled with the new ball, conceded 11 runs, and set the tone for the opposition despite having the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara.

On whether MI will qualify for the playoffs, here's what Tiwary told Cricbuzz:

"I don't see MI progressing in the points table because of the silly mistakes are being made. If this kind of captaincy continues, MI are not making the playoffs. Previously, players were with Rohit Sharma. Now it feels like that MI players have not bought into Hardik Pandya as the captain of the side."

Hardik hasn't been doing great as a player so far either and the game against Delhi could be a true test of character for the star all-rounder.

