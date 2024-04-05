"Post-match selfie with the deadly duo"- Preity Zinta after PBKS' victory against GT in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta posed for a selfie with Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma after the team's thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 5.

After being asked to bat first, GT posted a dominating total of 199/4, courtesy of contributions from Shubman Gill (89*), Sai Sudharsan (33), and Rahul Tewatia (23*).

PBKS then found themselves in deep trouble after being reduced to 111/5 in 12.2 overs. From a dire situation, Shashank Singh (61*) revived Punjab's fortunes with an aggressive half-century. Ashutosh Sharma (31) supported him well with a blazing cameo as PBKS went on to chase down the target in 19.5 overs.

After the conclusion of the game, Preity Zinta posed for a picture with Shashank and Ashutosh and hailed the duo for their magnificent performances. She shared the following picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it:

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going 👏👏 Post match selfie with the deadly duo Shashank Singh & Ashutosh Sharma. Absolutely love the way they dominated the game in a thrilling run chase 👊 Wow !!! @shashanksingh027 @sharma.ashu007 #PunjabKings #Manofthematch #Impactplayer #Whatagame #JazbahaiPunjabi #GTvsPBKS #TataIpl #ting"

"When I bat, I feel I am the best in the world"- PBKS batter Shashank Singh after powering his side to victory against GT in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings middle-order batter Shashank Singh won the Player of the Match award against Gujarat Titans following his match-winning 61-run knock.

At the post-match presentation, he reflected on his performance, saying:

"It is still sinking in, you visualize things before and it feels unreal. I play cricketing shots and the coach told me to react to the ball and play accordingly. The wicket was really good, it was a mixed soil wicket and both teams scoring 200 shows the character of the game.

On facing Rashid and company during the tough chase, Shashank added:

"They are legends of the game but when I bat, I feel I am the best in the world. I react to the ball and not to the bowlers. The coaches and the management backed me. I played at SRH a couple of years ago and it was a pretty good experience as well."

PBKS will next face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 9.