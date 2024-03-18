Potential injury blow for CSK as Mustafizur Rahman stretchered off in third Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was stretchered off the field during the ongoing third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, March 18. The 28-year-old was struggling with severe cramps and needed assistance to be taken off.

Mustafizur bowled nine overs in the match, picking up the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka and conceding 39 runs. He started his final over, which was the 48th of the Sri Lankan innings, but his only delivery was called a wide and Mustiafizur couldn't continue bowling beyond that. Soumya Sarkar completed the over in his stead.

The potential injury also puts the left-arm pacer's participation in IPL 2024 under doubt. He was bought for INR 2 crore by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the auction in December 2023.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The fate of the ODI series is hanging on the ongoing game with both sides having won a match each. The tour ends with two Test matches, which will be played from Friday, March 22, in Sylhet and Chattogram, respectively.

Will Mustafizur Rahman be able to play for CSK this season?

With speedster Matheesha Pathirana already injured, CSK were hoping that their new recruit Mustafizur would step up in the youngster's absence.

Pathirana was excellent in the death overs for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL, providing crucial breakthroughs throughout the season.

Now with Mustifizur Rahman's potential injury, the Men in Yellow's pace attack has been dealt a severe blow with just a few days remaining for the 2024 IPL.

The defending champions will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season's curtain raiser at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.