Prabhsimran Singh chops one onto the stumps for a duck against Mukesh Choudhary in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh perished for a two-ball duck in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batter chopped one onto the stumps off Mukesh Choudhary's delivery in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

PBKS raced off to a brilliant start after an eventful first over by Khaleel Ahmed. Priyansh Arya smashed two sixes, and was dropped by the bowler midway through the over, which yielded 17 runs in total. Prabhsimran Singh got the strike for the first time in the contest in the second over as Mukesh Choudhary took the new ball from the other end.

The opening batter fended off the first delivery of the over. Choudhary dropped the length, and offered the slightest of width, in the next ball. Prabhsimran showed some intent by charging towards the bowler, and tried to carve the ball through the offside infield by playing on top of the bounce. However, he could only get an inside edge that crashed onto the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Prabhsimran Singh has not been able to repay the franchise's faith for retaining him after the 2024 season. The opener scored a sublime fifty in PBKS' win over LSG in Lucknow, but has scored only 22 runs in the remaining three innings.

PBKS lose Shreyas Iyer in the next over after Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal

CSK's powerplay bowling has not fared any better as runs continue to be leaked, but the pacers have been able to respond with wickets. After Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Prabhsimran in the second over, Khaleel Ahmed backed his partner from the other end by casting Shreyas Iyer with a stunning delivery.

The PBKS skipper was bowled for the second consecutive match after being not out in the first two matches of the campaign.

As of writing, PBKS are placed at 46-2 after four overs, with Priyansh Arya dominating the proceedings in the powerplay. Marcus Stoinis has come out to bat at other end, who is also in desperate need of some runs under his belt.

