Prabhsimran Singh dedicates maiden IPL century to Yuvraj Singh and grandfather

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh has dedicated his maiden IPL hundred to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his grandfather.

Prabhsimran was the architect of PBKS' 31-run win over hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13.

The talented youngster scored an inspiring 103 off 65 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes. He scored more than 60 per cent runs for PBKS in their moderate total of 167/7.

Speaking to PBKS teammate Harpreet Brar in a video posted on IPL's official website, Prabhsimran Singh expressed his joy and dedicated his knock to Yuvraj Singh and his grandfather.

"Both the hundreds are special (on comparison with his domestic hundred for Punjab) but the one I got today was at a higher level so we can say that it's special. I will dedicate this hundred to Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) and to my grandfather."

It is already known that the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been guiding the Punjab youngsters in the past few years. Along with Prabhsimran, Yuvraj is a mentor to Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Prabhsimran added:

"Obviously the first hundred is very special and I am very happy. So the motive is to score runs and help my team get through (in the playoffs)."

"The partnership I had with Sam Curran brought us back in the game" - Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh was left in a challenging situation when Punjab Kings lost three wickets in the powerplay. He was struggling at one stage having scored just 27 runs in 31 balls. However, the 22-year-old shifted his gears once he pummeled two sixes and a four off Mitchell Marsh in the 11th over.

Prabhsimran stitched a 72 run-stand alongside all-rounder Sam Curran for the fourth wicket, with the latter only contributing 20.

Speaking about the importance of the partnership with Curran and its effect on the result of the game, Prabhsimran Singh said:

"When I went out to bat my approach was positive but when three wickets were down, I decided to take the innings longer. I feel the partnership I had with Sam Curran brought us back in the game."

Harpreet Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) bowled magnificently in the middle overs to inflict a DC batting collapse. PBKS held David Warner's men at 136/8 at the end despite a solid start from the openers in the powerplay.

PBKS will again meet DC on May 17 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

