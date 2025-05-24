  • home icon
  Prabhsimran Singh is knocked over for 18-ball 28 as he attempts a paddle sweep off Vipraj Nigam in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match

Prabhsimran Singh is knocked over for 18-ball 28 as he attempts a paddle sweep off Vipraj Nigam in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 24, 2025 20:46 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Prabhsimran Singh walks back to the pavilion - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh for 28 in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The batter fell after missing a paddle sweep and saw his off-stump knocked back in the eighth over of the innings.

The wicket came at an important time for DC as Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer were looking to press on the accelerator and put pressure on the visitors.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The match against PBKS on Saturday was DC's final match of IPL 2025 after they failed to make it to the playoffs. They faced a must-win scenario against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 21, but succumbed to a 59-run defeat, which ended their qualification chances.

PBKS are through to the IPL 2025 playoffs and are aiming to secure a top-two spot at the end of the league phase. Their final match before the playoffs is against MI in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

Faf du Plessis leads DC again as Axar Patel misses second straight match

Earlier, Faf du Plessis walked out to the toss for a second straight match for DC after Axar Patel was ruled out of the fixture. He called right and opted to field first as his side looked to end the tournament with a win.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said, despite securing the playoffs spot, he was not content and wanted to build momentum, starting with the match on Saturday.

"Defintely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance," Iyer said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

At the time of writing, PBKS were 134/4 in 14 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh at the crease.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
