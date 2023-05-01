"Prabhsimran Singh is a rocket" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' IPL 2023 win vs CSK

Aakash Chopra has lauded Prabhsimran Singh for playing a blazing knock during the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) chase in their IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK set a 201-run target for PBKS after opting to bat first in Chennai on Sunday, April 30. Prabhsimran then smashed a 24-ball 42 to help the visitors chase down the target with four wickets to spare off the very last delivery and climb into fifth spot in the points table.

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Prabhsimran Singh, saying:

"Once 200 runs were scored, everybody thought, including myself, that Chennai will save them as MS Dhoni will do magic with spin. But it didn't happen like that. Prabhsimran Singh was there with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh is a rocket."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Punjab Kings' Impact Player helped them get off to a flying start, elaborating:

"When he launches, the balls are only seen flying. He might remain slightly up and down because his playing style is risk-laden but when he plays, he doesn't play even one maiden. He batted extremely well."

Chopra added that Prabhsimran's belligerent approach ensured that PBKS didn't fall behind the eight ball because of Atharva Taide's slow knock, observing:

"Shikhar Dhawan also started like a bullet train and then he got out. Atharva Taide was actually very slow and there was a twist in the game when Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide got out. The good thing they did was that they were keeping abreast with the asking rate."

Prabhsimran's 42-run knock was studded with four fours and two sixes. He added 50 runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 15) in just 4.2 overs and followed it up with a 31-run second-wicket partnership with Taide (13 off 17) off 4.1 overs.

"He batted amazingly well" - Aakash Chopra lauds Liam Livingstone's innings for the Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone smoked 40 runs off 24 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also praised Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) and Sikandar Raza (13* off 7) for ensuring that the Punjab Kings got across the line, stating:

"Then Liam Livingstone came to bat and played an absolutely stellar knock. He batted amazingly well. Jitesh Sharma was there alongside him for some time. Jitesh also played well. In the end, three runs were required off the last ball and three only were scored."

PBKS needed three runs off the final ball of the last over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. Raza pulled the ball over the square-leg fielder and got the required three runs even though the boundary was saved by a brilliant diving effort.

Poll : Can CSK still finish atop the IPL 2023 points table? Yes No 0 votes