  • Prabhsimran Singh's misery ends as he mistimes one off Krunal Pandya in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final

Prabhsimran Singh's misery ends as he mistimes one off Krunal Pandya in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final

By Shankar
Modified Jun 03, 2025 23:11 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh on Tuesday - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Krunal Pandya dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh for 26 in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The right-hander used his feet and tried to go over Pandya's head, but the ball took the outside half of the bat and landed in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hands.

The wicket came at a crucial juncture for RCB, who were tightening the screws during the PBKS chase. It left the Shreyas Iyer-led side at 72/2 in the ninth over and in need of a sizeable stand to chase the score down.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal ended a prolific IPL 2025 for Prabhsimran with the bat. He ended the season with 549 runs in 17 matches and formed one of the best opening pairs this season, along with Priyansh Arya.

PBKS bowlers put in collective effort to restrict RCB to 190/9 after 20 overs

Earlier in the match, a collective bowling performance by the PBKS bowlers restricted RCB to 190/9 in their 20 overs. Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets apiece and were supported by Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who took one wicket each.

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with 43 off 35 balls and cameos from Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd took them to 190/9 after 20 overs. This was the first time RCB had batted first in an IPL final.

Josh Hazlewood gave RCB the ideal start with the ball, dismissing Priyansh Arya for 24, who was caught brilliantly by Phil Salt on the square leg bounadary. The winner of this match will be crowned IPL champions for the first time in their 18-year history.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 101/4 after 14 overs with Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

Edited by Arshit Garg
