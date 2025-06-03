Prabhsimran Singh's misery ends as he mistimes one off Krunal Pandya in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Krunal Pandya dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh for 26 in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The right-hander used his feet and tried to go over Pandya's head, but the ball took the outside half of the bat and landed in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hands.

The wicket came at a crucial juncture for RCB, who were tightening the screws during the PBKS chase. It left the Shreyas Iyer-led side at 72/2 in the ninth over and in need of a sizeable stand to chase the score down.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal ended a prolific IPL 2025 for Prabhsimran with the bat. He ended the season with 549 runs in 17 matches and formed one of the best opening pairs this season, along with Priyansh Arya.

Trending

PBKS bowlers put in collective effort to restrict RCB to 190/9 after 20 overs

Earlier in the match, a collective bowling performance by the PBKS bowlers restricted RCB to 190/9 in their 20 overs. Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets apiece and were supported by Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who took one wicket each.

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with 43 off 35 balls and cameos from Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd took them to 190/9 after 20 overs. This was the first time RCB had batted first in an IPL final.

Josh Hazlewood gave RCB the ideal start with the ball, dismissing Priyansh Arya for 24, who was caught brilliantly by Phil Salt on the square leg bounadary. The winner of this match will be crowned IPL champions for the first time in their 18-year history.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 101/4 after 14 overs with Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More