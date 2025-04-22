Prasidh Krishna pulls off spectacular reflex catch with nonchalant ease to dismiss Ramandeep Singh in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna pulled off a sensational return catch on his follow-through in the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 21.

The 29-year-old continued his dream run of form in IPL 2025 with another stellar bowling performance. After three economical overs in KKR's run-chase of 199, Prasidh produced one of the best catches of the tournament in the first ball of his final over.

KKR batter Ramandeep Singh smashed a good-length delivery outside the off-stump straight back at Prasidh. Yet, the Karnataka pacer remained unfazed and plucked an incredible return catch with both hands, much to the shock of the batter.

Here is a clip of Prasidh's brilliant reflex catch on his follow-through:

It was one of two wickets Prasidh took in his final over, the 17th of the innings, finishing with impressive figures of 2/25 in four overs. Another stellar showing helped the talented pacer gain a sizeable lead at the top of the Purple Cap chart.

Prasidh now has 16 wickets in eight matches, four more than second-place Kuldeep Yadav, an average of 14.12, and an economy of 7.29.

Prasidh Krishna's impressive outing helps GT maintain top spot on points table

Prasidh Krishna was one of several stars for GT as they dominated KKR for a 39-run win at Eden Gardens. Batting first, the in-form opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were at it again, adding 114 for the first wicket in 74 balls.

The duo set the ideal platform for Jos Buttler, who smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 41 to propel GT to a massive 198/3 in 20 overs. In defense of their total, all the GT bowlers stepped up in a clinical and methodical display with the ball.

Prasidh's two wickets aside, GT also received a brilliant spell of 2/25 in four overs from ace spinner Rashid Khan. The other four bowlers chipped in with a wicket each as GT restricted KKR to 159/8 in their 20 overs.

The win was GT's second straight and sixth in eight matches, helping them maintain their top spot on the points table.

The 2022 IPL champions will look to make it a hat-trick of wins against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on April 28.

