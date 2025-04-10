AI predicts how many runs KL Rahul will score in today's RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

There will be high hopes from KL Rahul when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 24 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. The 32-year-old missed the team's opening match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam for the birth of his first child.

He joined the team ahead of DC's second IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam, but was dismissed for 15 off five balls, batting at the No. 4 position. The elegant batter opened the innings in Faf du Plessis' absence against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. He scored an impressive 77 off 51 and was named Player of the Match as DC won by 25 runs.

Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, we asked Grok to make a prediction on how many runs Rahul will score in the match. Analyzing pitch conditions, opposition's bowling attack and the batter's own recent form, the AI chatbot made an informed guess.

Grok backed the right-handed batter to score around 50-70 runs against RCB, but added that his score could be higher considering his familiarity with the Chinnaswamy, which is his home ground in domestic cricket. The AI chatbot settled on 65 runs as the specific prediction for Rahul's score against RCB, assuming he faces somewhere between 40 to 50 balls.

What is KL Rahul’s record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL?

Rahul has an excellent record against RCB in the IPL. In 16 matches (15 innings), the right-handed batter has scored 648 runs at an average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 144, with the aid of one hundred and three half-centuries. His best of 132* came off 69 balls while representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) against RCB in Dubai in IPL 2020. He has never been dismissed for a duck against RCB in the IPL.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the 32-year-old has scored 382 runs in 14 innings at an average of 34.72 and a strike rate of 137.90, with two half-centuries and a best of 68*. He has been dismissed for a duck once at the venue. Overall, Rahul has featured in 134 IPL matches and has scored 4,775 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 135.07, with four tons and 38 fifties.

