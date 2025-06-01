Preity Zinta and RJ Mahvash over the moon as Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 44 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta and ardent fan RJ Mahvash were thrilled to bits after Yuzvendra Chahal took the prized scalp of Suryakumar Yadav. It came in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar looked brilliant for his 44 off 26 balls with the help of three sixes and four boundaries before playing it straight to deep mid-wicket. As a result, Chahal broke the 72-run third-wicket partnership between Yadav and Tilak Varma to reduce MI to 142/3.

The dismissal came in the 14th over of MI’s innings. Chahal bowled a delivery between middle and leg stump, and Yadav knelt down before playing a slog sweep. The right-hander failed to connect the ball properly, and Nehal Wadhera took an easy catch in the deep.

Following the scalp, Zinta and Mahvash looked excited as they celebrated in the stands. The two have attended almost every game of this season.

Watch the video below:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson help PBKS fight back, but MI set a 200+ target in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson dismissed Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for identical 44-run scores in consecutive overs on Sunday. They helped PBKS fight back against MI in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The five-time champions, though, posted 203/6 against Punjab in the playoff fixture.

Earlier in the match, Jonny Bairstow looked solid yet again, scoring 38 runs off 24 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Later, Naman Dhir smashed a quickfire 37 off 18 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma failed to impress, scoring 15 (13) and 8 (7), respectively.

Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets for PBKS, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one apiece.

The winner of this contest will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on June 3. The Rajat Patidar-led side beat PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Mumbai defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

Follow the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 live score and updates here.

