Preity Zinta thrilled to bits as Shreyas Iyer clobbers match-winning six off Ashwani Kumar in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was over the moon, as skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a match-winning six off Ashwani Kumar in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. Zinta was seen clapping in joy as Iyer took his team to the finish line while chasing 204, with five wickets and an over to spare.

The shot came as Ashwani went full and wide outside off, and Iyer lofted it cleanly, depositing the ball over long-on. This was his eighth maximum of the contest and fourth of the 19th over.

Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, including eight sixes and five boundaries. The 30-year-old walked in when his team lost both the openers inside the powerplay. However, he stayed right till the end to take his team over the line. With his 87-run knock, Iyer also completed 600 runs in this IPL season. The Punjab-based franchise bought him for a whopping INR 26.75 crore at the mega auction last year.

Shreyas Iyer takes the spotlight as PBKS beat MI by 5 wickets to reach IPL 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock to help PBKS beat MI by five wickets and take his side into the IPL 2025 final. Nehal Wadhera also chipped in with 48 off 29 balls, with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya smashed 38 (21) and 20 (10), respectively. Ashwani Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for MI, bagging two wickets, but conceded 23 runs in the penultimate over.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 203/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with 44 apiece, while Jonny Bairstow and Naman Dhir contributed 38 (24) and 37 (18), respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets for Punjab.

PBKS will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 summit clash at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3. Punjab will be keen to avenge their eight-wicket loss to RCB in Qualifier 1. The two teams are in search of their maiden IPL trophy, with Iyer eyeing back-to-back trophies after leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to glory last season.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 full scorecard.

