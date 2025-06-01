Preity Zinta visits Ambaji Temple in Gujarat ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Ahead of her team’s Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta paid a visit to the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat. The two sides will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab in the crucial Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur and made their way into the final, sending the latter into Qualifier 2. MI, meanwhile, defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to knock the latter out of the tournament and move one step further in the race to the finale.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face RCB in the summit clash on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue in Ahmedabad. With PBKS eyeing their maiden IPL title, the team’s co-owner headed to the Ambaji Temple to offer her prayers and seek blessings.

‘Our Vadodara’ shared a video of the same on their Instagram handle. Watch the video here:

PBKS eye their first-ever IPL trophy, while MI aim their sixth

Punjab Kings have shown great temperament in the tournament so far, but their Qualifier 1 contest against RCB went haywire. The team, which boasts one of the strongest batting units, was dished out for a meagre 101 in 14.1 overs as RCB bowlers ran through their lineup.

However, they reaped the benefits of finishing on top of the table and got a second chance to redeem themselves in Qualifier 2, where a win will secure them the last-remaining spot in the final, thereby increasing their chances of a first-ever IPL title.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are eyeing their sixth IPL trophy and have peaked at the most important time in the tournament. MI were impressive against GT in the Eliminator game and will look to put up a similar, all-round performance against PBKS.

