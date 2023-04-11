"Presenting Shunya Kumar Yadav y'all"- Fans roast Suryakumar Yadav after his golden duck against DC in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav's horror run of form with the bat continued as he got out for a golden duck against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in IPL 2023.
In a chase of 173, Mumbai were 139/2 at that juncture. Suryakumar Yadav came on to bat when MI were in a decent position in the chase in the 16th over after Tilak Varma's dismissal. He hit one of his signature shots towards the leg side trying for a boundary. Unfortunately, the ball landed safely in the hands of the fine-leg fielder, ending Suryakumar's innings prematurely.
The flamboyant batter is in the midst of a lean patch as his scores in his last six innings read - 0(1), 0(1), 0(1), 15(16), 1(2), and 0(1). Fans took note of Suryakumar Yadav's latest failure and took to Twitter to express their views.
Here are some of the reactions to the matter:
Tim David and Cameron Green take MI over the line against DC after Suryakumar Yadav's batting failure
Rohit Sharma also departed in the 17th over after Suryakumar Yadav's golden duck in the previous over. The wickets put DC in control of the game.
Tim David (13 off 11 balls) and Cameron Green then hit two sixes off the 19th over against Mustafizur Rehman to bring the equation down for their side. With five runs needed from the final over, Anrich Nortje bowled a phenomenal over. He nailed the yorkers at more than 142 KMPH consistently as MI needed two runs from the last ball.
Tim David then smartly nudged the ball and ran hard to pick up a brace to seal the game in the end. DC captain David Warner reflected on the close defeat after the match, saying:
"If you look at the last three days, the IPL has been sensational. On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers, they were excellent today. Rohit was fantastic at the top of the order and we did well to pull things back. He's (Nortje) world-class. That's what we expect from the big fella. Bowling at 150 clicks, alongside Mustafiz at the other end, they did a great job."
MI will next face KKR on April 16.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.