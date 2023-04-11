"Presenting Shunya Kumar Yadav y'all"- Fans roast Suryakumar Yadav after his golden duck against DC in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav's horror run of form with the bat continued as he got out for a golden duck against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in IPL 2023.

In a chase of 173, Mumbai were 139/2 at that juncture. Suryakumar Yadav came on to bat when MI were in a decent position in the chase in the 16th over after Tilak Varma's dismissal. He hit one of his signature shots towards the leg side trying for a boundary. Unfortunately, the ball landed safely in the hands of the fine-leg fielder, ending Suryakumar's innings prematurely.

The flamboyant batter is in the midst of a lean patch as his scores in his last six innings read - 0(1), 0(1), 0(1), 15(16), 1(2), and 0(1). Fans took note of Suryakumar Yadav's latest failure and took to Twitter to express their views.

Here are some of the reactions to the matter:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha You would not wish this kind of luck on your worst enemy. #Sky You would not wish this kind of luck on your worst enemy. #Sky

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Toughest phase in Suryakumar Yadav's career. Feel for him!



Comeback strong, Sky. Toughest phase in Suryakumar Yadav's career. Feel for him!Comeback strong, Sky. https://t.co/zXKIxYnmu1

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav.



Nothing is going right for Sky! Golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. Nothing is going right for Sky!

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #DCvsMI #IPL2023 Another golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai lose two wickets in two balls. This is not good for Mumbai Indians. And SKY's recent woes aren't good for India as well, as we prepare for the World Cup. Another golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai lose two wickets in two balls. This is not good for Mumbai Indians. And SKY's recent woes aren't good for India as well, as we prepare for the World Cup. 😕 #DCvsMI #IPL2023 https://t.co/9g3weqzF7Z

Tanay Tiwari @Tanay_Tiwari



It’s sooo clear that it isn’t a form problem for Sky, it’s a ‘waqt’ problem.



#DCvMI That shot has fetched Suryakumar Yadav sooo many runs. But jab waqt kharab ho, toh wahi shot fielder ke hath mei jaata hai!It’s sooo clear that it isn’t a form problem for Sky, it’s a ‘waqt’ problem. That shot has fetched Suryakumar Yadav sooo many runs. But jab waqt kharab ho, toh wahi shot fielder ke hath mei jaata hai! It’s sooo clear that it isn’t a form problem for Sky, it’s a ‘waqt’ problem. #DCvMI

M. @IconicKohIi Ireland ain't ready for Suryakumar yadav's redemption

Ireland ain't ready for Suryakumar yadav's redemptionhttps://t.co/nWiEVEnCzd

Anshul Talmale @TalmaleAnshul 🥺



IPL 2023

Vs RCB- 15

Vs CSK- 1

Vs DC- 0



#IPL2023 #SuryakumarYadav #MIvDC Another Golden duck of Suryakumar Yadav... Bad luck continuesIPL 2023Vs RCB- 15Vs CSK- 1Vs DC- 0 Another Golden duck of Suryakumar Yadav... Bad luck continues 😞🥺IPL 2023Vs RCB- 15Vs CSK- 1Vs DC- 0#IPL2023 #SuryakumarYadav #MIvDC https://t.co/cXGwSs7pUJ

` @kurkureter This guy has broken Suryakumar Yadav from inside This guy has broken Suryakumar Yadav from inside😭 https://t.co/T1PhQrgHjx

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Suryakumar Yadav could make a poultry farm with the ducks he's collected recently. Suryakumar Yadav could make a poultry farm with the ducks he's collected recently. 🙈

𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑺𝑯 @RealDevesh7



𝐎𝐫 𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟔𝟎° 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐦 🤣🤣



#DCvsMI #TATAIPL2023 Suryakumar Yadav and his never ending love story with Golden Duck.𝐎𝐫 𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟔𝟎° 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐦 🤣🤣 Suryakumar Yadav and his never ending love story with Golden Duck. ❤𝐎𝐫 𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟔𝟎° 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐦 🤣🤣 #DCvsMI #TATAIPL2023 https://t.co/gaPuyxpXdu

PCT ❤️️ @Pak_BA56 Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been the same since this Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been the same since this 😭 https://t.co/U8O97Ln0Un

Ayat @ayat_shah56 🏻

Mr 0.360 has 4 ducks in his last 6 innings

#SuryakumarYadav Presenting "Shunya Kumar Yadav" y'allMr 0.360 has 4 ducks in his last 6 innings Presenting "Shunya Kumar Yadav" y'all 👏🏻Mr 0.360 has 4 ducks in his last 6 innings 🔥#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/TSWIl4yZeu

Tim David and Cameron Green take MI over the line against DC after Suryakumar Yadav's batting failure

Rohit Sharma also departed in the 17th over after Suryakumar Yadav's golden duck in the previous over. The wickets put DC in control of the game.

Tim David (13 off 11 balls) and Cameron Green then hit two sixes off the 19th over against Mustafizur Rehman to bring the equation down for their side. With five runs needed from the final over, Anrich Nortje bowled a phenomenal over. He nailed the yorkers at more than 142 KMPH consistently as MI needed two runs from the last ball.

Tim David then smartly nudged the ball and ran hard to pick up a brace to seal the game in the end. DC captain David Warner reflected on the close defeat after the match, saying:

"If you look at the last three days, the IPL has been sensational. On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers, they were excellent today. Rohit was fantastic at the top of the order and we did well to pull things back. He's (Nortje) world-class. That's what we expect from the big fella. Bowling at 150 clicks, alongside Mustafiz at the other end, they did a great job."

MI will next face KKR on April 16.

