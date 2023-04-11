Create

"Presenting Shunya Kumar Yadav y'all"- Fans roast Suryakumar Yadav after his golden duck against DC in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 11, 2023 23:39 IST
Fans troll Suryakumar Yadav for failing again with the bat.
Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav's horror run of form with the bat continued as he got out for a golden duck against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in IPL 2023.

In a chase of 173, Mumbai were 139/2 at that juncture. Suryakumar Yadav came on to bat when MI were in a decent position in the chase in the 16th over after Tilak Varma's dismissal. He hit one of his signature shots towards the leg side trying for a boundary. Unfortunately, the ball landed safely in the hands of the fine-leg fielder, ending Suryakumar's innings prematurely.

The flamboyant batter is in the midst of a lean patch as his scores in his last six innings read - 0(1), 0(1), 0(1), 15(16), 1(2), and 0(1). Fans took note of Suryakumar Yadav's latest failure and took to Twitter to express their views.

Here are some of the reactions to the matter:

You would not wish this kind of luck on your worst enemy. #Sky
Toughest phase in Suryakumar Yadav's career. Feel for him!Comeback strong, Sky. https://t.co/zXKIxYnmu1
Duck for Suryakumar Yadav#IPL2023 #DCvMI https://t.co/b3lw9ViFK2
Golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. Nothing is going right for Sky!
Another golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai lose two wickets in two balls. This is not good for Mumbai Indians. And SKY's recent woes aren't good for India as well, as we prepare for the World Cup. 😕 #DCvsMI #IPL2023 https://t.co/9g3weqzF7Z
That shot has fetched Suryakumar Yadav sooo many runs. But jab waqt kharab ho, toh wahi shot fielder ke hath mei jaata hai! It’s sooo clear that it isn’t a form problem for Sky, it’s a ‘waqt’ problem. #DCvMI
Ireland ain't ready for Suryakumar yadav's redemptionhttps://t.co/nWiEVEnCzd
Surya Kumar Yadav in today's match😅#MIvsDC #SuryakumarYadav #IPL2023 https://t.co/3pInQbIKJI
Suryakumar yadav 😐 #DCvMI https://t.co/ajbajlZKzy
Action Reaction #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/SqPtlFot4G
This is where everything changed for Suryakumar Yadav 💔 #MIvsDC https://t.co/7TT2fcigTp
Surya Kumar Yadav in today's match😅#MIvsDC #SuryakumarYadav #IPL2023 https://t.co/bgoB8gZimz
Another Golden duck of Suryakumar Yadav... Bad luck continues 😞🥺IPL 2023Vs RCB- 15Vs CSK- 1Vs DC- 0#IPL2023 #SuryakumarYadav #MIvDC https://t.co/cXGwSs7pUJ
This guy has broken Suryakumar Yadav from inside😭 https://t.co/T1PhQrgHjx
Believe me or not but all started from here 🥹🥹..#SuryakumarYadav #DCvMI #MIvsDC #RohitSharma https://t.co/Qf5NHNjhu7
Suryakumar Yadav could make a poultry farm with the ducks he's collected recently. 🙈
Searching for that form #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/9XtxnGBFOI
Another Golden Duck for #SuryakumarYadav. His last 7 innings in any format: 0, 1, 15, 0, 0, 0, 8 https://t.co/z8dxpAT1oH
#SuryakumarYadav be like #DCvMI #Surya42 https://t.co/rZAanEclux
#SuryakumarYadav now in every match: https://t.co/rGdlO8HVj1
Suryakumar Yadav and his never ending love story with Golden Duck. ❤𝐎𝐫 𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟔𝟎° 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐦 🤣🤣 #DCvsMI #TATAIPL2023 https://t.co/gaPuyxpXdu
Suryakumar Yadav for the last 3 months🥲 #SuryakumarYadav #DCvMI https://t.co/nyaxjt3X0j
What's the score anybody? (Image below is out of context) #DCvMI #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/0TC2uc7SIJ
Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been the same since this 😭 https://t.co/U8O97Ln0Un
Presenting "Shunya Kumar Yadav" y'all 👏🏻Mr 0.360 has 4 ducks in his last 6 innings 🔥#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/TSWIl4yZeu

Tim David and Cameron Green take MI over the line against DC after Suryakumar Yadav's batting failure

Rohit Sharma also departed in the 17th over after Suryakumar Yadav's golden duck in the previous over. The wickets put DC in control of the game.

Tim David (13 off 11 balls) and Cameron Green then hit two sixes off the 19th over against Mustafizur Rehman to bring the equation down for their side. With five runs needed from the final over, Anrich Nortje bowled a phenomenal over. He nailed the yorkers at more than 142 KMPH consistently as MI needed two runs from the last ball.

Tim David then smartly nudged the ball and ran hard to pick up a brace to seal the game in the end. DC captain David Warner reflected on the close defeat after the match, saying:

"If you look at the last three days, the IPL has been sensational. On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers, they were excellent today. Rohit was fantastic at the top of the order and we did well to pull things back. He's (Nortje) world-class. That's what we expect from the big fella. Bowling at 150 clicks, alongside Mustafiz at the other end, they did a great job."

MI will next face KKR on April 16.

