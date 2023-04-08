"Prithvi Shaw can't field, he is our best youngster?" - Fans erupt as Shaw dropped from starting XI of RR vs DC in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from the starting XI for the ongoing game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 8.
The development came after Shaw failed to deliver in his first two games, scoring 12 and seven against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively. DC lost both those games.
The right-handed batter, though, has been included among the five subs for the impact players list. He was replaced by Manish Pandey in the XI. The 23-year-old can still come out to bat in the second innings if he replaces someone in the starting XI as an impact player.
Fans had mixed reactions to the decision. While some expressed disappointment at Prithvi Shaw's absence from DC's starting XI, some questioned his fitness standards.
"Prithvi Shaw can't field. And he is our best youngster?"
Prithvi Shaw’s Delhi Capitals opt to field against Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The franchise included Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell and Anrich Nortje as their three foreign players alongside Warner. Powell replaced Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back to Australia for his wedding.
Meanwhile, the Sanju Samon-led Rajasthan Royals picked Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Jason Holder as their overseas players.
Like Prithvi Shaw, RR have also dropped Devdutt Padikkal, who failed to deliver in his first two games for the franchise. The southpaw scored two and 21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. He, however, couldn't find a place on the subs list.
DC Playing XI: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w & c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
