"Prithvi Shaw can't field, he is our best youngster?" - Fans erupt as Shaw dropped from starting XI of RR vs DC in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from the starting XI for the ongoing game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 8.

The development came after Shaw failed to deliver in his first two games, scoring 12 and seven against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively. DC lost both those games.

The right-handed batter, though, has been included among the five subs for the impact players list. He was replaced by Manish Pandey in the XI. The 23-year-old can still come out to bat in the second innings if he replaces someone in the starting XI as an impact player.

Fans had mixed reactions to the decision. While some expressed disappointment at Prithvi Shaw's absence from DC's starting XI, some questioned his fitness standards.

One tweeted:

"Prithvi Shaw can't field. And he is our best youngster?"

A @av1nash4_ Prithvi shaw can't field. And he is our best youngster Prithvi shaw can't field. And he is our best youngster

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Rajesh Sachdeva @1710rajesh @ITGDsports @IndiaToday It is really sad but Prithvi Shaw is going the Vinod Kambli way even as his teammate Shubhman Gill from the champion under 19 side us moving the Sachin way. History must not repeat @ITGDsports @IndiaToday It is really sad but Prithvi Shaw is going the Vinod Kambli way even as his teammate Shubhman Gill from the champion under 19 side us moving the Sachin way. History must not repeat

Aufridi Chumtya @ShuhidAufridi .

Bro Kuch Din Pahile Ruturaj Ka Comparison Chalu Tha Na @JeevanSRH Prithvi Shaw Will Be Impact PlayerBro Kuch Din Pahile Ruturaj Ka Comparison Chalu Tha Na @JeevanSRH Prithvi Shaw Will Be Impact Player 😂.Bro Kuch Din Pahile Ruturaj Ka Comparison Chalu Tha Na 👀

Mourinho @Holymourinho



#RRvDC Today Prithvi Shaw will get to fulfill his childhood dream. No fielding only batting. Today Prithvi Shaw will get to fulfill his childhood dream. No fielding only batting. 😂😂#RRvDC

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Manish Pandey is ten times better fielder than Prithvi Shaw so why are people fuming or confused on Manish selection in X1 ahead of Prithvi. Manish Pandey is ten times better fielder than Prithvi Shaw so why are people fuming or confused on Manish selection in X1 ahead of Prithvi.

A @av1nash4_ Prithvi shaw can't field. And he is our best youngster Prithvi shaw can't field. And he is our best youngster

shford @bpestrange Prithvi Shaw dropped looool

Guy was supposed to be Delhi's icon and their next captain Prithvi Shaw dropped loooolGuy was supposed to be Delhi's icon and their next captain

. @_Square_Peg_ Prithvi Shaw ll come in as impact player.



a 23 yr old is chosen as impact player because of his fielding/fitness. guess Indian setup has done the right thing by not picking Shaw. Prithvi Shaw ll come in as impact player.a 23 yr old is chosen as impact player because of his fielding/fitness. guess Indian setup has done the right thing by not picking Shaw.

Abhishek @abhishekr2502

He'll do well today.

#RRvDC Prithvi Shaw has moved to substitutes. Sad.He'll do well today. Prithvi Shaw has moved to substitutes. Sad.He'll do well today. #RRvDC

Prithvi Shaw’s Delhi Capitals opt to field against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The franchise included Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell and Anrich Nortje as their three foreign players alongside Warner. Powell replaced Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back to Australia for his wedding.

Meanwhile, the Sanju Samon-led Rajasthan Royals picked Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Jason Holder as their overseas players.

Like Prithvi Shaw, RR have also dropped Devdutt Padikkal, who failed to deliver in his first two games for the franchise. The southpaw scored two and 21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. He, however, couldn't find a place on the subs list.

DC Playing XI: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w & c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Follow RR vs DC live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes