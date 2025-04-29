Prithvi Shaw spotted in his BMW with his friends in Mumbai amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was spotted with his friends in Mumbai amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The young batter is out of action at the moment.

He was seen with his friends in his BMW car on the streets of Mumbai. A few fans had also gathered around to click pictures and videos of the cricketer. Before entering his car, Prithvi Shaw also posed for the paps who were present. He can be seen donning a black jacket with black pants, white shoes, and a black cap.

Watch the video of the same posted on the social media platform Instagram below -

The right-handed batter last played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024 for Mumbai. However, he failed to impress with the bat, scoring only 197 runs from nine innings at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 156.34 with no fifty-plus scores in the tournament.

Prithvi Shaw was unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auctions

Prithvi Shaw is not a part of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The batter failed to generate any interest among teams during the mega auctions ahead of the season. At a base price of ₹75,000, he went unsold.

He played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 season but was released after his poor display. From eight matches, he scored only 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike-rate of 163.63 with a lone half-century.

Shaw made his IPL debut in 2018 and has played every season for the Delhi Capitals till 2024. He has played 79 matches in the league so far in his career and has scored 1892 runs with an average of 23.94 and a strike-rate of 147.46 with 14 half-centuries to his name.

Once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw is now finding it difficult to cement his spot even in his domestic team and the IPL, let alone being a part of the Indian team.

He has played five Test matches, six ODIs, and a lone T20I for India. Shaw was last seen in Indian colors in 2021 and has been a part of the national side ever since.

