Priyansh Arya blind ranks Shreyas Iyer and other favorite Punjab Kings players amid DPL 2025 [Watch]

Outer Delhi Warriors opener Priyansh Arya blind-ranked Shreyas Iyer and other favorite Punjab Kings (PBKS) players on the sidelines of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.He ranked former all-rounder and first PBKS captain Yuvraj Singh at the top. Yuvraj led the franchise from 2008 to 2009 and won 17 out of 29 matches as skipper. He scored 959 runs and bagged 14 wickets from 51 games for Punjab in the IPL.Current captain Shreyas Iyer's name popped up next, whom he ranked second. Shreyas led them to the IPL 2025 final. Unfortunately, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and ended as runners-up. Shreyas scored 604 runs from 17 matches, leading from the front.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustralian legend Adam Gilchrist was next. Surprisingly, Priyansh Arya ranked him fifth. He then ranked former opener and captain Shikhar Dhawan third. Dhawan featured in 30 matches for PBKS and scored 985 runs.In the end, he ranked another former opener, Virender Sehwag, fourth. Sehwag played 30 matches for the franchise and made 660 runs with a century. The left-hander revealed that he would keep Indians at the top, which is why Gilchrist was ranked last.Priyansh Arya scored a hundred in the ongoing DPL 2025 season. He became the only player with two hundreds in the league.Priyansh Arya impressed in his debut IPL seasonIPL 2025 was Priyansh Arya's debut season in the cash-rich league. He was acquired by PBKS for ₹3.8 crore during the mega auction. The 23-year-old impressed everyone with his performance throughout the tournament.He was the third-highest run-getter for PBKS. The left-hander scored 475 runs from 17 matches at an average of 27.94 and a strike-rate of 179.24. He made a hundred and two half-centuries. The youngster, who opened the batting, played a key role in their run to the final.He made 24 runs off 19 balls with four boundaries in the final. While he got off to a good start, he could not convert it into a big score.In the ongoing DPL season, Priyansh has scored 161 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 157.84.