Priyansh Arya blind ranks Shreyas Iyer and other favorite Punjab Kings players amid DPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Aug 11, 2025 21:02 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Priyansh Arya batting with Shreyas Iyer during IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Outer Delhi Warriors opener Priyansh Arya blind-ranked Shreyas Iyer and other favorite Punjab Kings (PBKS) players on the sidelines of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

He ranked former all-rounder and first PBKS captain Yuvraj Singh at the top. Yuvraj led the franchise from 2008 to 2009 and won 17 out of 29 matches as skipper. He scored 959 runs and bagged 14 wickets from 51 games for Punjab in the IPL.

Current captain Shreyas Iyer's name popped up next, whom he ranked second. Shreyas led them to the IPL 2025 final. Unfortunately, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and ended as runners-up. Shreyas scored 604 runs from 17 matches, leading from the front.

Watch the video below:

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist was next. Surprisingly, Priyansh Arya ranked him fifth. He then ranked former opener and captain Shikhar Dhawan third. Dhawan featured in 30 matches for PBKS and scored 985 runs.

In the end, he ranked another former opener, Virender Sehwag, fourth. Sehwag played 30 matches for the franchise and made 660 runs with a century. The left-hander revealed that he would keep Indians at the top, which is why Gilchrist was ranked last.

Priyansh Arya scored a hundred in the ongoing DPL 2025 season. He became the only player with two hundreds in the league.

Priyansh Arya impressed in his debut IPL season

IPL 2025 was Priyansh Arya's debut season in the cash-rich league. He was acquired by PBKS for ₹3.8 crore during the mega auction. The 23-year-old impressed everyone with his performance throughout the tournament.

He was the third-highest run-getter for PBKS. The left-hander scored 475 runs from 17 matches at an average of 27.94 and a strike-rate of 179.24. He made a hundred and two half-centuries. The youngster, who opened the batting, played a key role in their run to the final.

He made 24 runs off 19 balls with four boundaries in the final. While he got off to a good start, he could not convert it into a big score.

In the ongoing DPL season, Priyansh has scored 161 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 157.84.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
