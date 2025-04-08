  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Priyansh Arya clobbers Matheesha Pathirana for hat-trick of 6s and a 4 to reach maiden IPL ton off 39 balls in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Priyansh Arya clobbers Matheesha Pathirana for hat-trick of 6s and a 4 to reach maiden IPL ton off 39 balls in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 08, 2025 21:17 IST
Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya after completing his maiden IPL 100. [Pic credits: iplt20.com]

Priyansh Arya starred with the bat for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. The left-handed batter smashed 103 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.24, including nine sixes and seven boundaries.

Ad

The 24-year-old kept scoring despite wickets falling at regular intervals. In the process, Arya brought up the fifth-fastest century in IPL (39 balls), becoming the eighth uncapped player to reach the triple figures in the T20 league.

Arya achieved the landmark in style in the 13th over of PBKS’ innings. The youngster smashed a hat-trick of sixes and a four off Matheesha Pathirana to achieve the landmark in his only fourth IPL game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His batting partner Shashank Singh gave him a strike with a single before Arya smacked Pathirana over deep backward point before smashing two more sixes towards deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. He then guided a delivery for a boundary towards the third man to race to his century.

After completing his ton, he took off his helmet and raised his bat to soak in the applause, with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta celebrating in the stands.

Ad

Watch the moment below:

Ad
Ad

Earlier this season, Priyansh Arya impressed on his IPL debut, smashing a quickfire 47 off 23 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT). PBKS had splurged ₹3.8 crore to buy him at the auction. Arya gained recognition after smashing six sixes in an over during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024.

Fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced)

  • 30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
  • 37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010
  • 38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013
  • 39 - Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
  • 39 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, Mullapur, 2025*
Ad

IPL hundred by an uncapped players

  1. Shaun Marsh vs RR, 2008
  2. Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009
  3. Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs CSK, 2009
  4. Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021
  5. Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022
  6. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022
  7. Prabhsimran Singh vs DC, 2023
  8. Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025*

Priyansh Arya kept PBKS in the driving seat against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash

Priyansh Arya single-handedly kept PBKS in the pole position against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash after five out of the top six batters departed for single digits.

Ad

Batting first, Punjab posted 219/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Arya, Shashank Singh smashed 52 off 36 balls while Marco Jansen contributed 34 off 19 deliveries.

Follow the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी