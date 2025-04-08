Priyansh Arya clobbers Matheesha Pathirana for hat-trick of 6s and a 4 to reach maiden IPL ton off 39 balls in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Priyansh Arya starred with the bat for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. The left-handed batter smashed 103 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.24, including nine sixes and seven boundaries.
The 24-year-old kept scoring despite wickets falling at regular intervals. In the process, Arya brought up the fifth-fastest century in IPL (39 balls), becoming the eighth uncapped player to reach the triple figures in the T20 league.
Arya achieved the landmark in style in the 13th over of PBKS’ innings. The youngster smashed a hat-trick of sixes and a four off Matheesha Pathirana to achieve the landmark in his only fourth IPL game.
His batting partner Shashank Singh gave him a strike with a single before Arya smacked Pathirana over deep backward point before smashing two more sixes towards deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. He then guided a delivery for a boundary towards the third man to race to his century.
After completing his ton, he took off his helmet and raised his bat to soak in the applause, with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta celebrating in the stands.
Watch the moment below:
Earlier this season, Priyansh Arya impressed on his IPL debut, smashing a quickfire 47 off 23 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT). PBKS had splurged ₹3.8 crore to buy him at the auction. Arya gained recognition after smashing six sixes in an over during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024.
Fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced)
- 30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
- 37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010
- 38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013
- 39 - Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
- 39 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, Mullapur, 2025*
IPL hundred by an uncapped players
- Shaun Marsh vs RR, 2008
- Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009
- Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs CSK, 2009
- Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021
- Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022
- Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022
- Prabhsimran Singh vs DC, 2023
- Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025*
Priyansh Arya kept PBKS in the driving seat against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash
Priyansh Arya single-handedly kept PBKS in the pole position against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash after five out of the top six batters departed for single digits.
Batting first, Punjab posted 219/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Arya, Shashank Singh smashed 52 off 36 balls while Marco Jansen contributed 34 off 19 deliveries.
