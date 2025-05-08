  • home icon
  • Priyansh Arya's scintillating 34-ball 70 ends as he perishes to a T Natarajan short ball in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Priyansh Arya's scintillating 34-ball 70 ends as he perishes to a T Natarajan short ball in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 08, 2025 21:57 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Priyansh Arya in action- Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm seamer T Natarajan took the crucial wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Priyansh Arya in the IPL 2025 match at Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8. The left-hander fell for 70 off 34 balls after top edging a rising slower delivery to Madhav Tiwari stationed at short third man.

Arya's dismissal was a much-needed breakthrough for DC, whose bowlers were punished to all parts of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The southpaw and Prabhsimran Singh put on 122 runs for the first wicket.

Watch the highlights of Arya's innings and the video of the dismissal here.

It was Arya's third 50+ score in IPL 2025. He has made a century this season that came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mullanpur. Overall, Arya has made 473 runs in 13 matches so far for PBKS in IPL 2025.

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya tear into DC bowlers in Dharamshala

Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to win the toss and bat first was vindicated by the opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who punished the DC bowlers to all parts of the HPCA Stadium. No bowler was spared as Arya and Prabhsimran made good use of the good batting conditions on offer to put PBKS on top in the first innings.

Prabhsimran reached his half-century a couple of balls before Arya's dismissal and DC were on the backfoot in a must-win match. The start of play in Dharamshala was delayed by one hour due to persistent rain. No overs were lost when play began at 8:30 p.m. IST.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 122/1 after 10.1 overs, with Prabhsimran and Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Play was initially stopped and later called off at Dharamshala due to a floodlight failure at the venue.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
bell-icon Manage notifications