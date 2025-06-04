Priyansh Arya smashes major batting record with terrific maiden season in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya achieved a huge milestone during the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The left-handed batter set the record for most runs scored by a player in their debut IPL season.
The 24-year-old eclipsed Devdutt Padikkal (473 runs for RCB in 2020) by scoring 475 in 16 innings at a strike rate of 179.24, including a century (39-ball ton vs Chennai Super Kings) and two fifties, in IPL 2025. He scored 24 off 19 deliveries against RCB in the summit clash.
The Punjab-based franchise bought Arya for a whopping INR 3.8 crore after a bidding war at the 2025 mega auction last year.
Most runs by a debutant in IPL season
- 475 - PRIYANSH ARYA (2025)
- 473 - Devdutt Padikkal (2020)
- 445 - Jonny Bairstow (2019)
- 439 - Shreyas Iyer (2015)
- 398 - Faf du Plessis (2012)
(excluding inaugural season in 2008)
It’s worth mentioning that Punjab's Shaun Marsh scored the most runs in IPL 2008, scoring 616 runs in 11 innings.
"Very special potential" - When Ricky Ponting lauded Priyansh Arya in the beginning of IPL 2025
PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting was all praise for Priyansh Arya at the start of IPL 2025. The legendary Australian skipper told ESPNcricinfo:
"Priyansh Arya, I think, is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting."
Priyansh Arya first hogged limelight when he smashed six sixes in an over during the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024. The youngster then made head turns by smashing the fifth-fastest hundred against five-time champion CSK in IPL 2025.
The youngster looked equally impressive on his debut, scoring 47 off 23 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He also smashed 69 (35) and 62 (35) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively, in league games. The Delhi batter will now be keen to continue his terrific form in the domestic circuit.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS