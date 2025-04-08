Priyansh Arya smashes Ravichandran Ashwin for a 6 to bring up sensational 19-ball fifty in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [WATCH]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya entertained the crowd with his 19-ball fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (April 8). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is serving as the host to the contest.

PBKS opted to bat first and were off to a terrific start. Arya took 17 runs off the first over bowled by veteran pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Notably, it was the most the bowler has conceded in the opening over of the innings so far this season.

However, Prabhsimran Singh (0) could not support Arya, as he dragged Mukesh Choudhary's length ball onto the stumps. Although Shreyas Iyer (9) started well, Ahmed went through the gates to dismiss him.

Undeterred by the dismissals at the other end, Priyansh Arya continued to maximize the field restrictions. The fourth over saw him slam three consecutive boundaries against Choudhary. In the subsequent over, Ahmed got rid of another veteran, Marcus Stoinis (4).

In the final ball of the fifth over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Arya made some room and freed his arms to smash the half-tracker to the deep extra cover. With this shot, he raced to his fifty off just 19 balls.

Check out the moment below:

Priyansh Arya had a terrific IPL debut

Priyansh Arya got an opportunity to make his IPL debut in PBKS' first game of this season against the Gujarat Titans on March 25 in Ahmedabad. Playing as an opener, Arya provided a superb start to the Kings despite the early dismissal of his partner, Prabhsimran Singh (5).

Arya went on to slam 47 off 23 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, resulting in the side scoring 73 runs off the first six overs. Shreyas Iyer (97* off 42) and Shashank Singh (44* off 16) were the chief contributors to take PBKS to a mammoth total of 243. Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, with three scalps.

In response, Sai Sudharsan (74) did well for the Titans, but they fell short by 11 runs. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets for the Punjab-based franchise.

