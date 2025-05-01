"Proud moment for CSK" - Top 10 funny memes as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings become first team to get eliminated from IPL 2025

Fans online shared numerous memes as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race on Wednesday (April 30) after losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chepauk Stadium. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with eight defeats from 10 games.

CSK put on a decent fight in their latest IPL 2025 match against PBKS across departments. They set a target of 191 after being asked to bat first on a dry pitch, courtesy of a magnificent innings from Sam Curran (88 off 47). Chennai's bowling department then tried their best, but PBKS eventually reached 194/6 in 19.4 overs to seal a four-wicket victory.

The loss officially ended the Super Kings' hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. Fans took note of the development and trolled the team for their poor performance this year by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Proud moment for CSK," one X user wrote.

"They have qualified only twice since 2020" - Aakash Chopra on CSK after their loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed CSK's performance after their elimination from IPL 2025 and pointed out their poor record over the past five years. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"The Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated. That's it, tata, bye-bye, the story is over. They would wonder how this happened because they have lost five consecutive games at home, and haven't qualified for two successive seasons. They have qualified only twice since 2020. So things aren't looking very good."

"This is the team that has won the trophy five times, but has lost its fifth consecutive game at home. This used to be a fortress. The fortress was first breached, then destroyed, and now the bulldozer has been run over it. Only the debris of their honor, pride and glory is left there. Chennai have been very, very, very poor. Their last five years' history is not good," Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

