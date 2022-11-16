Punjab Kings announce new batting coach, fast-bowling coach and assistant coach for IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced a brand new coaching staff ahead of the 2023 IPL season. Wasim Jaffer, who worked as a batting coach for the Kings in 2020 and 2021, is back with the team as their batting coach.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin has been appointed as the new assistant coach of the franchise, while former South African speedster Charl Langeveldt is the team's new bowling coach.

Despite having a star-studded squad in IPL 2022, the Punjab Kings finished sixth in the points table. Anil Kumble and Jonty Rhodes were the team's coaches last season, but this year, Punjab have named Trevor Bayliss as their head coach.

Langeveldt, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during his IPL career, will serve as the team's new fast-bowling coach. The former South African fast bowler has also worked as a bowling coach for Bangladesh and South Africa at the international level.

Wasim Jaffer is a former Indian opener who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural IPL season. Jaffer has worked as a batting coach for Uttarakhand and Odisha at the domestic level.

Brad Haddin, who is Punjab's new assistant coach, played international cricket for Australia. The wicketkeeper-batter played a few matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in his IPL career. He previously worked as an assistant coach for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL.

Punjab Kings coaching staff and retained players list for IPL 2023

Here's a look at the new coaching staff and retained players' list of Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

PBKS Coaches: Trevor Bayliss (Head coach), Brad Haddin (Assistant coach), Wasim Jaffer (Batting coach), and Charles Langeveldt (Fast-bowling coach).

PBKS Retained Players for IPL 2023: Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Harpreet Brar.

