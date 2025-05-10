Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals players return from Dharamsala after IPL 2025 suspended for a week [Watch]

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff arrived in Delhi from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9. The two teams were in the heat of the battle at Dharamsala when play got called off the previous night.
The 2025 IPL season was suspended for a week yesterday (May 9), with the resumption date and venue details still to be announced. The members from both sides arrived in Delhi last night in a special Vande Bharat train arranged on short notice.
Here is a video of the members from PBKS and DC exiting from the railway station as shared by the PTI:
PBKS shared a statement thanking the BCCI, IPL, Indian railways, and the police for ensuring the safety of members from both sides.
"We're pleased to communicate that all our players, support staff, and everyone associated with Punjab Kings cricket operations are safe and secure. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, Police, State authorities, and our internal operations team for ensuring the safe movement of players, coaches, families, and support staff from both Delhi Capitals & Punjab Kings, from Dharamsala to a secure location," read the statement (via PBKS X handle].
Meanwhile, the PBKS-DC clash on May 8 saw only 10.1 overs bowled in the first innings. PBKS were rolling at 122/1 in 10.1 overs when play got called off.
Where do PBKS and DC stand in the IPL 2025 playoff race?
PBKS and DC were in a tight battle for playoff spots in the IPL 2025 season. Entering the clash against DC, PBKS were better placed with seven wins in 11 matches, with one no result.
Meanwhile, DC struggled after a strong start with six wins in 11 matches, with one no result. A win in the DC encounter would have confirmed PBKS' playoff qualification. However, the point splits for the PBKS-DC are still to be decided amid the one-week suspension of the tournament.
Both teams have never won the IPL title, with PBKS looking to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On the other hand, DC have missed the playoffs over the past three seasons after qualifying three consecutive times between 2019 and 2021.
