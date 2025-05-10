  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals players return from Dharamsala after IPL 2025 suspended for a week [Watch]

Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals players return from Dharamsala after IPL 2025 suspended for a week [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 10, 2025 11:01 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
The PBKS-DC clash at Dharamsala had to be stopped at the halfway stage of the first innings [Credit: Getty]

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff arrived in Delhi from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9. The two teams were in the heat of the battle at Dharamsala when play got called off the previous night.

Ad

The 2025 IPL season was suspended for a week yesterday (May 9), with the resumption date and venue details still to be announced. The members from both sides arrived in Delhi last night in a special Vande Bharat train arranged on short notice.

Here is a video of the members from PBKS and DC exiting from the railway station as shared by the PTI:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

PBKS shared a statement thanking the BCCI, IPL, Indian railways, and the police for ensuring the safety of members from both sides.

"We're pleased to communicate that all our players, support staff, and everyone associated with Punjab Kings cricket operations are safe and secure. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, Police, State authorities, and our internal operations team for ensuring the safe movement of players, coaches, families, and support staff from both Delhi Capitals & Punjab Kings, from Dharamsala to a secure location," read the statement (via PBKS X handle].
Ad

Meanwhile, the PBKS-DC clash on May 8 saw only 10.1 overs bowled in the first innings. PBKS were rolling at 122/1 in 10.1 overs when play got called off.

Where do PBKS and DC stand in the IPL 2025 playoff race?

PBKS and DC were in a tight battle for playoff spots in the IPL 2025 season. Entering the clash against DC, PBKS were better placed with seven wins in 11 matches, with one no result.

Ad

Meanwhile, DC struggled after a strong start with six wins in 11 matches, with one no result. A win in the DC encounter would have confirmed PBKS' playoff qualification. However, the point splits for the PBKS-DC are still to be decided amid the one-week suspension of the tournament.

Both teams have never won the IPL title, with PBKS looking to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On the other hand, DC have missed the playoffs over the past three seasons after qualifying three consecutive times between 2019 and 2021.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications