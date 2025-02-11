Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 star takes a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 [In Pictures]

Former Punjab Kings player Ashutosh Sharma took to social media on Tuesday, February 11, to share pictures from his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The 26-year-old posted several snapshots on Instagram as he offered his prayers, accompanied by a heartfelt message. He wrote:

“A dip in faith, a cleanse for the soul. #Kumbh#harharmahadev.”

Ashutosh Sharma had a standout season with Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Acquired by the franchise for INR 20 lakhs in the mini-auction, the right-hander impressed everyone with his explosive batting. He played 11 matches, scoring 189 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 167.25, with his highest score being 61.

This time, Ashutosh will be representing the Delhi Capitals after the franchise acquired the Railways player for INR 3.80 crore in the 2025 mega auction. The young batter will have the opportunity to share the dressing room with some big names, including KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc.

Ashutosh Sharma had a decent 2024-25 domestic season with Railways

Ashutosh Sharma was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he represented Railways. The right-handed batter scored 241 runs in seven innings, with an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 145.18, including one fifty. However, the team failed to qualify for the knockout stage, finishing third in Group B with 20 points after winning five out of seven games.

Ashutosh also impressed with the bat in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was outstanding throughout the tournament, accumulating 164 runs in five innings, averaging 82, and posting a strike rate of 167.34, with his highest score being an unbeaten 59. However, Railways failed to qualify for the knockout stage, finishing third in Group D with 14 points from six games.

In addition, he has played eight first-class matches, scoring 370 runs, which include two fifties and a century.

