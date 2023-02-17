Punjab Kings Schedule IPL 2023: Complete PBKS match list, date, venue & timings in IST

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set for a new era under the new captain-coach duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Trevor Bayliss respectively. The franchise will kick-start their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 1.

PBKS made history at the IPL mini-auction ahead of the new season. They acquired Sam Curran for a massive sum of ₹18.50 crore, making him the most expensive acquisition ever in the history of the competition.

Punjab had assembled a rather well-rounded squad at the IPL 2022 mega auction, but their season did not go to plan with Mayank Agarwal at the helm. However, there were individual flashes of brilliance as Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar had stellar seasons.

PBKS will play a couple of their home matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. They will play the remainder of their home matches in Mohali, which last hosted an IPL game in 2019.

The Kings are on the lookout to get out of a rut, with their last playoff appearance coming in the 2014 edition.

PBKS Schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1, 3:30 PM IST - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 2: April 5, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

Match 3: April 9, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Match 4: April 13, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 20, 3:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 7: April 22, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 PM - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 PM IST - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 PM IST - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone*, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Nathan Ellis*, Bhanuka Rajapaksa*, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza*, Sam Curran*.

