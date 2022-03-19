"We are going to play real hard and tough cricket"- Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal ahead of IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal recently addressed his teammates and spoke about his expectations from the side for IPL 2022. Agarwal wanted his team to play a tough brand of cricket during the season and give their best efforts on the field.

It will be the debut season for Mayank as the full-time skipper of the Punjab Kings. He will replace KL Rahul, who served as the team's captain for the past few years.

The Punjab Kings have begun their preparations for the upcoming IPL season with net sessions. In one of them, Mayank Agarwal caught up with his teammates and briefed them on the kind of cricket he expected from all of them.

The 31-year-old said:

"Thank you everyone for the welcome. I just want to put things into perspective here. Let's start and get things going as soon as possible and as fast as possible. We want all the guys to be match ready, and we want to see some attitude. It's going to be a high intensity tournament, and while we are on the field, we mean business, pure business. It's going to be hardcore training. We are going to play real hard and tough cricket."

Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble expressed his faith in the leadership abilities of Mayank Agarwal. The Indian legend backed the opening batsman to make a decent impression in his first stint as full-time captain in the IPL.

Punjab Kings' IPL 2022 campaign begins on March 27

Punjab Kings find themselves in Group B, along with Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, for the league stage of IPL 2022.

They will begin their campaign with a clash against RCB on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is the team's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

March 27 - PBKS vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne – CCI

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

