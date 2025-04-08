Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and CSK's last match in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur will host the game on Tuesday, April 8.

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in IPL, with the Super Kings having a slight edge over Punjab. CSK currently leads PBKS by 16-14 in head-to-head clashes.

In their previous meeting, the Super Kings beat the Punjab Kings by 28 runs in match 53 of IPL 2024. Asked to bat first, CSK posted 167/9 in 20 overs. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 32 (21) and 30 (19), respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed 43 off 26 deliveries with the help of two maximums and three boundaries. Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, and Shardul Thakur were the three other batters to reach double digits.

Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with three wickets apiece. Arshdeep Singh also bagged two while skipper Sam Curran returned with one scalp.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Punjab managed 139/9. Prabhsimran Singh provided a solid start with 30 off 23 balls after Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw departed early. Shashank Singh also contributed with 27 off 20. The lower order chipped in to reduce the defeat margin.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 3/20 while Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh scalped one wicket apiece. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur also picked up one each.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

PBKS' scorecard from their last match in IPL 2025

PBKS lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their last IPL game in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 5. Put in to bat first, RR put up 205/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a ferocious start, smacking 67 off 45 balls, hitting five maximums and three boundaries. He was ably supported by skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, who contributed with knocks of 38 (26) and 43* (25), respectively. Shimon Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Rana also chipped in with 20 (12), 13* (5), and 12 (7), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for Punjab, finishing with figures of 2/37. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen also bagged one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, Punjab managed 155/9. The top four failed to impress but Nehal Wadhera produced a fight, scoring 62 off 41 deliveries, in a knock comprising three sixes and four boundaries. Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with 30 off 21 deliveries.

Jofra Archer emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with exceptional figures of 3/25. Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Kumar Kartikeya and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped one wicket each.

PBKS vs RR 2025 scorecard

CSK's scorecard from their last game in IPL 2025

CSK lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in their last IPL outing in Chennai on April 5.

Batting first, DC posted 183/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 77 runs off 51 balls, comprising three sixes and six boundaries. Abishek Porel, skipper Axar Patel, and Sameer Rizvi chipped in with 33 (20), 21 (14), and 20 (15), respectively. Tristan Stubbs also scored an unbeaten 24 off 12 deliveries, comprising a six and two fours.

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, finishing with figures of 2/25 while Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana picked up one wicket each.

CSK vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, CSK managed 158/5 after the top three failed to deliver. Vijay Shankar produced a fighting knock, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 54 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

MS Dhoni also stayed unbeaten on 30 off 26 deliveries but the duo failed to take the team over the line. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Devon Conway returned with scores of 18 (15) and 13 (14), respectively.

CSK vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Vipraj Nigam was the pick of the bowlers for DC, returning with figures of 2/27 while Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one wicket apiece.

