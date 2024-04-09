Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and SRH's last matches in IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the game on Tuesday (April 9).

The two teams have so far locked horns 21 times in the IPL, with Sunrisers leading the head-to-head battle 14-7. SRH beat PBKS by eight wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in their most recent faceoff last year.

Asked to bat first, Punjab posted 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring 99 runs off 66 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and 12 boundaries. Sam Curran was the only other batter to reach double digits, scoring 22 off 15 deliveries.

Mayank Markande starred with the ball for Hyderabad, finishing with excellent figures of 4/15, while Umran Malik and Marco Jansen chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In response, SRH achieved the target with 17 balls to spare. Rahul Tripathi stayed unbeaten on 74 off 48 in an innings that included three maximums and 10 boundaries to take his team past the finish line. Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with 37*(21) and 21 (20), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar shared one wicket apiece for PBKS.

Watch the Highlights below:

PBKS scorecard from their last IPL game

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring 89 runs off 48 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and six boundaries. Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tewatia also chipped in with 33 (19), 26 (22), and 23 (8), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the PBKS bowlers, returning with two wickets but conceded 44 runs in his four overs. Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel also scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Punjab achieved the target off the penultimate delivery. Shashank Singh stole the limelight with his match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 29 with the help of four maximums and six boundaries.

Ashutosh Sharma also played a cameo, smashing 31 off 17, hitting one maximum and three boundaries. Earlier, Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 35 (24) and 22 (13), respectively.

Noor Ahmed starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/32, while the other five bowlers picked up one apiece.

Watch the Highlights below:

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their last IPL encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube starred with the bat, scoring 45 off 24, comprising four sixes and two boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with 35 (30), 32*(23), and 26 (21), respectively.

Skipper Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket each.

In response, Sunrisers achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma provided a blistering start, smashing 37 off just 12 balls with the help of four sixes and three boundaries. Aiden Markram and Shahbaz Ahmed also chipped in with 50*(36) and 31 (24), respectively.

Moeen Ali bagged two wickets for the Super Kings, while Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana picked up one apiece.