"Pura Boeing jahaz khada tha" - Former KKR bowling coach's stunning revelation on Shah Rukh Khan amid IPL 2025

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Wasim Akram made a stunning revelation about franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan in an interview amid the ongoing IPL 2025. Akram served as KKR's bowling coach from 2010 to 2016, helping them win two of their three titles in 2012 and 2014.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has often watched KKR games in the stadium over the years, and several KKR players and coaches have spoken glowingly about the Bollywood superstar.
Akram was no different and recalled an interesting incident from the 2012 season to hail Shah Rukh. In an interview with VU Sports, he said (Via Indian Express):
"I think this happened during the 2012 IPL season. Our knockout match was in Kolkata, and I remember we were going to arrive via, via some place. Shah Rukh Khan was there, so I asked him, ‘Khan saab, ek request hai (Mr Khan, I have a request)’. I said, ‘Ladke bade thak jayenge, hum kal pahunchenge, parso match hai."
Akram continued:
"Toh agar ek private plane (The team will get extremely tired. We’ll reach tomorrow, and the match is the day after. If a private plane could be arranged)…’ He said, ‘Thak jayenge ladke? Koi problem nahi (They’ll get tired you say, no problem)’. Within one hour, pura Boeing jahaaz khada tha for the whole team."
Incidentally, 2012 was KKR's breakthrough season as they won their maiden IPL title under skipper Gautam Gambhir. The side made it two in three seasons with their title run in 2014.
KKR's third and latest title came last year when they dominated the league under Shreyas Iyer.
KKR have thus far endured a poor 2025 IPL campaign
Unfortunately for KKR, their 2025 IPL campaign has been far from impressive, coming off the dominant 2024 season. Under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, the side has struggled with inconsistencies from the get-go.
KKR alternated between wins and losses through their first six outings, but that trend broke with back-to-back losses in their seventh and eighth matches. Their latest encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was washed out due to bad weather, leaving them with only seven points after nine games.
With only five league stage matches remaining, KKR are in seventh place on the points table. They will likely have to win each of their remaining five outings to secure a playoff spot.
The defending champions will take on the in-form Delhi Capitals in an away game on April 29.
