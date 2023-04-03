"Puts him under a bit more pressure" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes playing as pure batter for CSK in IPL 2023

Michael Vaughan believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes will be under immense pressure to do well with the bat as he isn't expected to bowl in the side's initial matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The former England captain pointed out that Stokes seemed a little off-colored during CSK's opening fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. He, however, seemed optimistic about the player bouncing back in the forthcoming matches.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Vaughan said about Ben Stokes playing as a pure batter for CSK:

"I think Ben Stokes, with his knee problem and the fact that he can't bowl and he's now just in there as a batter, almost puts him under a bit more pressure. Not that he can't cope with pressure, he is probably the best I've seen in an England shirt dealing with pressure."

"But when you're an all-rounder and then you're just a batter and you're just getting your fee for scoring runs, it just adds that little bit more pressure," he added. "When you can bowl two or four overs and just contribute, he is that kind of a character who just wants to contribute all the time. He's going to get his mentality of just being a batter sorted. He just looked a little bit rusty the other day."

Ben Stokes mustered just seven runs off six deliveries against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was out caught behind off leg-spinner Rashid Khan's bowling.

The talismanic all-rounder has had issues with his knee in the recent past, which is why he is unlikely to bowl for CSK in at least their first few games of this year's cash-rich league.

CSK have not had an ideal start to IPL 2023

The MS Dhoni-led CSK side suffered a five-wicket loss to defending champion GT in the inaugural match of the season. Their batting let them down in the clash, with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being the only saving grace, smashing 92 runs off 50 balls.

The Chennai-based side's middle order failed to step up as they finished 178/7 in 20 overs.

With the season still in its early stages, the four-time champions have got time on their hands to bounce back.

MS Dhoni and Co. will play their first home match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 3.

