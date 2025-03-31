Quinton de Kock perishes for 1 to Deepak Chahar as KKR get off to horrid start vs MI in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost both their openers in the first two overs of their innings against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 game on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium. Quinton de Kock's wicket, especially, came as a telling blow as Deepak Chahar struck on the very first ball of the second over with just two runs on the board.

De Kock belted a lofted drive, trying to clear over mid-off, but didn't get hold of it as Ashwani Kumar took the catch with relative ease. Trent Boult dismissed Sunil Narine for a duck in the first over.

Watch the dismissals below:

De Kock, who was part of Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020, earned the Player of the Match during KKR's crushing victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 26. The South African keeper-batter had struck an unbeaten 61-ball 97 to help the defending champions register their first win of IPL 2025.

Deepak Chahar strikes again as KKR plummet further

Deepak Chahar. (Image Credits: Mumbai Indians X)

Chahar, who took the new ball along with Boult, also dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 3. Meanwhile, Ashwani Kumar dismissed KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane for 11, whereas Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya got the better of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who looked dangerous during his 16-ball 26 with three fours and a six.

The Mumbai Indians had won the toss and elected to field first. The five-time champions affected three changes, bringing in Will Jacks, Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Robin Minz and Satyanarayana Raju. The Knight Riders made only one change, drafting in Narine for Moeen Ali.

Mumbai are also under pressure, having suffered back-to-back defeats against the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, KKR were 88-8 in 12.4 overs, with Andre Russell the latest batter to be dismissed.

