Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant reacted to a meme shared by a fan after his explosive match-winning knock in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (April 21).

The Capitals batted first in the contest and managed to post a daunting total of 224/4 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant led his side from the front with the bat, playing a magnificent knock of 88 (43), which comprised eight sixes and five fours. Axar Patel (66) supported him well with a composed half-century.

GT then could only reach 220/8 in 20 overs and narrowly lost the match by four runs. Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) and Rasikh Dar Salam (3/44) were the pick of the Delhi bowlers.

One of Rishabh Pant's fans took to X and shared a funny meme about his wonderful knock against Gujarat Titans. Pant was amused after noticing it and reacted to it by writing:

"Quite funny, looks good."

"Bowlers did a fantastic job" - Rishabh Pant after win against GT in IPL 2024 contest

At the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award, Rishabh Pant lauded the bowlers for doing the job for his side in the second innings in batting-friendly conditions.

Reflecting on the win, he said:

"T20 is a funny game, the ball was coming onto the bat nicely from the 13th over in the second innings. The bowlers did a fantastic job. As a captain, you feel some instinct, and you've got to follow it. It will come off sometimes, it won't in the others. Hopefully, it worked today."

On the thought process during the 113-run partnership with Axar Patel, he added:

"At 43 for 3, the only conversation between me and Axar was to keep going and get 8 and 9 an over. We talked if we get something we've got to take it on, and that's what we did. The more I stay in the ground, each and every day I feel better. I like to give my 100 percent, but coming off a long time, every day matters to me, every hour does. I just love being on the field."

DC will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next match in IPL 2024 on Saturday (April 27) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

