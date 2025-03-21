R Ashwin gifts No. 18 CSK jersey to chess world champion Gukesh ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently gifted chess world champion and youngest grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju a number 18 CSK jersey. Ashwin retired from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2024/25 but will be seen in action during IPL 2025.

Gukesh won the 2024 World Chess Championship held in Singapore. He took on China's Ding Liren and beat him 6.5 - 7.5. Aged 18, Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion, surpassing Garry Kasparov.

On Friday, March 21, Gukesh was given a memento by CSK, with Ashwin handing over a jersey with the number 18 on it. The Tamil Nadu-based franchise posted a video of the same on their official Instagram account with the caption:

"World champion of chess! ♟️A Chennai paiyan at heart! 💛 A sparring with Ashwin! 🦁🤝 Introducing Chennai Superstars! Get set to meet Gukesh and his love for the city!🥳🤝Coming Soon! 📹🔜"

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to Chennai Super Kings after 10 years

Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and was a part of their squad up until IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Chennai Super Kings in the recently held IPL 2025 mega auction. Post the franchise's two-year ban, Ashwin plied his trade for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin's services with the ball were heavily sought after, with CSK, RR, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fiercely bidding for the player. CSK eventually managed to acquire Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore, reuniting him with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin has taken 90 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings. He will be keen to continue his good work for the franchise and help them win a record sixth title this season.

