R Ashwin stops panellist from talking about MS Dhoni after YouTube controversy during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin interrupted a panelist and stopped him from talking about skipper MS Dhoni during a show on his YouTube channel amid the IPL 2025 season. The moment transpired a few days after Ashwin confirmed that his YouTube channel would not cover previews and reviews of CSK matches.

The decision came after some of the CSK-related discussions earlier in the tournament led to controversy among fans.

However, in the most recent show yesterday (April 18), one of the panelists brought up CSK's latest win over the Lucknow Super Giants (CSK) and hailed Dhoni's heroics.

"I'm so happy that you won the match. Ashwin, the only thing is that you've led the team a lot. The team that you've led has won the TNPL. What I feel is that leadership is very, very important. That leader is someone like Sanju, someone like Shreyas Iyer, someone like Thala Dhoni," the panelist said.

Ashwin instantly cut the panelist off as he brought up Dhoni, saying:

"Sshhh. Ssshhhh. I've never spoken about my team in RR as well."

Here is a clip of how the events unfolded:

For the uninitiated, the controversy began when one of the panelists on Ashwin's YouTube channel questioned CSK acquiring Noor Ahmad despite the presence of Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin earlier in the season.

It led to Ashwin putting out a statement on behalf of his YouTube channel, saying (Via Hindustan Times):

"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions. We appreciate all those who engage thoughtfully with the spirit of the show."

Meanwhile, after losing five straight games, CSK recently bounced back with a thrilling final-over win over LSG. The Men in Yellow are still at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in seven outings.

R Ashwin was dropped from CSK's latest IPL 2025 match

Ravichandran Ashwin warmed the benches in CSK's latest win over LSG [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin was surprisingly left out of CSK's latest IPL 2025 clash against LSG on April 14. The 38-year-old was one of the franchise's big buys in the mega auction at ₹9.75 crores.

However, the champion spinner struggled in CSK's first six matches, picking up only five wickets at an average of 39.60 and an economy of almost 10. It did not help matters that CSK suffered their longest single-season losing streak of five in that stretch.

With powerplay bowling being one of CSK's main issues, the side included right-arm pacer Anshul Kamboj in the lineup as Ashwin's replacement.

It will be interesting to watch if Ashwin returns to the CSK XI for their blockbuster clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow (April 20).

