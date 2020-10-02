R Sai Kishore age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Chennai Super Kings have unearthed many young talents in the last 12 years of IPL. Stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, and several others have become big names in world cricket after first performing well for Chennai Super Kings.

Another youngster who could emerge from CSK and make it big in the international arena is R Sai Kishore.

The left-arm spin bowler has not made his IPL debut yet, but the 23-year-old has impressive numbers in his domestic T20 career. Ravisrinivisan Sai Kishore has played 22 T20s, scalping 25 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 5.45. His contributions were vital in Tamil Nadu's journey to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy's final last year.

Since Chennai Super Kings have not had the best start to IPL 2020, the team management give Sai Kishore a place in the playing XI soon. Here are a few important things about the Chennai-based player you should know before his IPL 2020 debut.

R Sai Kishore Age

Sai Kishore left arm spinner CSK



T20 Matches - 22

Wickets - 25

Average - 16.76

Bowling Economy - 5.45#CSK | #IPL2020 | @ChennaiIPL — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) September 29, 2020

R Sai Kishore was born on 6 November 1996. He is 23 years and eleven months old.

R Sai Kishore height

R Sai Kishore is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall.

R Sai Kishore hometown

R Sai Kishore was born in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu. He represents his home state in the domestic circuit.

R Sai Kishore family

R Sai Kishore was born to Ravisrinivasan and Rajalakshmi. He has two siblings - Lakhshikha Shree (sister) and Sai Prasad (brother).

R Sai Kishore IPL Salary

After a magnificent performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the domestic arena, R Sai Kishore secured a 20 lakhs INR contract from the Chennai Super Kings. The left-arm spinner's stocks will surely go up once he starts playing on pitches tailor-made for his style of bowling in IPL 2020.