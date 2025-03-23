Rachin Ravindra clobbers Kiwi teammate for a 6 to lead CSK to victory over MI in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. The left-handed batter smashed a six off his New Zealand white-ball captain and ex-CSK teammate Mitchell Santner to take the Super Kings over the line with four wickets in hand.

Ad

The opening batter stayed unbeaten on 65 runs off 45 balls, comprising four sixes and two boundaries.

During his knock, Ravindra shared a vital 67-run partnership with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26 deliveries) for the second wicket. The 26-year-old kept steering the run chase despite wickets falling at regular intervals.

The left-arm spinner, Santner, dropped a delivery way short of the batter to begin the last over and Rachin smacked it towards mid-wicket for a huge six into the stands. He celebrated the match-winning short with MS Dhoni, who was at the non-striker’s end.

Ad

Trending

Watch the match-winning shot below:

Ad

“You don’t know what to expect” – Rachin Ravindra on challenges of batting at Chepauk Stadium as CSK kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note

Rachin Ravindra shared the challenges of batting in Chepauk Stadium after his match-winning knock as CSK began their IPL 2025 campaign with a win against MI. The Kiwi all-rounder said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

“Mumbai made it really difficult for us, they changed the pace nicely in the middle. Chokes us in the middle over and made it difficult for us.”

“The Chepauk wicket is definitely tricky at times, you don't know what to expect. The pitch was definitely holding a fraction, wasn't turning a mile but their lengths made it difficult of runs,” he added.

Ad

Ravindra further credited skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for allowing him to play an anchor role and settle down by playing attacking cricket after Rahul Tripathi perished early. He said:

“Rutu is amazing, struck at 200 without really trying, great batsmanship.”

It’s worth mentioning that five-time champions MI have not won their opening game of IPL since 2013. This was also their fifth consecutive loss to CSK. They will look to return to winning ways against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Super Kings will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Click here to check out the full CSK vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback