IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane ready to fire on all cylinders

His best is yet to come but Ajinkya Rahane will get what he deserves.

Sources told Sportskeeda that Rahane will not only continue to bat at number 3 for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, but will also get an extended run in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

It is understood that if Delhi's openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw bat beyond a certain number of overs, like in their opening game of the 2021 season against the Chennai Super Kings, Rishabh Pant would promote himself up the order to finish things off.

Last season saw Rahane miss a few of the initial games in the IPL. This year promises to be different.

Rahane's inclusion in the playing XI should also enhance his own game. The Indian Test vice-captain has often been blamed for not rotating strikes on slow pitches. It was none other than his former captain MS Dhoni, who criticized him for the better.

The following year, Rahane was seen playing T20 Internationals for India. But his game fell apart in limited-overs cricket. Suiting only the requirements of the Test format, he lost his place in the Indian ODI team.

When the team was looking for a number 4 batsman for the 2019 World Cup in England, Rahane’s name came up in contention. But he didn’t get enough backing from the selectors. Eventually his Test match consistency also eluded him.

However, the Australian series has strengthened Rahane. In the process, he has restored faith in his believers. Like all true students of the game, the soft-spoken batsman is ready for all kinds of roles in the team and is extending all support to young Rishabh Pant.

It wouldn't be surprising if Pant is influenced by Rahane's style of leading the side following India's historic Test win Down Under.

Most importantly, on the individual front, Rahane 2.0 is ready to fire on all cylinders.