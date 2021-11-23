[Watch] Rahul Chahar leaves netizens in splits with his reaction to getting a good cup of tea in South Africa 

The India A side are currently in South Africa. They are scheduled to battle it out against South Africa A in three four-day fixtures.

Rahul Chahar is also a member of the touring party. He recently took to his social media accounts to share his reaction after getting good tea in the country. Pace bowler Navdeep Saini and bowling all-rounder Saurabh Kumar were also featured in the reel video shared by the talented leg-spinner.

The trio seemed mighty impressed with the tea served to them in South Africa. They left fans in splits with their hilarious reaction.

Here's what he posted:

"Our reaction when we get good chai in South Africa"

Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian team for the recently concluded World T20 in UAE. However, he was omitted from the squad for the subsequent New Zealand home series. Instead, he was drafted into the India A team for their red-ball matches in South Africa.

The crafty leg-spinner was benched for the majority of the multi-nation event. He was only picked for team India's final Super 12's fixture against Namibia. He went wicketless in the game and conceded 30 runs from his full quota of four overs.

South Africa A dominate on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test versus India A

South Africa A batters put up a strong showing on the opening day of the contest after being asked to bat first at Mangaung Oval. While opener Sarel Erwee was dismissed without troubling the scorers, skipper Pieter Malan steadied the ship with his unbeaten 157.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



#SAAvINDA #BePartOfIt Pieter Malan ended Day 1 unbeaten on 157, while Tony de Zorzi grabbed 117 as the pair shared a 217-run 3rd-wicket stand to see the SA 'A' side close off the day on 343/3 🇿🇦 Pieter Malan ended Day 1 unbeaten on 157, while Tony de Zorzi grabbed 117 as the pair shared a 217-run 3rd-wicket stand to see the SA 'A' side close off the day on 343/3 🇿🇦 #SAAvINDA #BePartOfIt https://t.co/6y9rBrYZsZ

Tony de Zorzi also slammed an impressive century before being sent back to the pavilion by Umran Malik. Furthermore, Jason Smith, with a gutsy unbeaten half-century, did not allow the Indian bowlers to turn things around in the final session of the day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagaswalla and Umran Malik each picked up a wicket. Meanwhile the likes of Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham and Baba Aparajith remained wicketless on Day 1.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who according to you should be team India's frontline leg-spinner in T20Is? Yuzvendra Chahal Rahul Chahar 5 votes so far