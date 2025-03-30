Rahul Dravid inspects the pitch on a wheelchair ahead of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 showdown [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid inspected the pitch using a wheelchair ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. Dravid sustained a leg injury during a local game a few weeks ago and is forced to use crutches and a wheelchair.

The former India and RR captain has continued rehab with his IPL franchise, showing sheer dedication to his work.

With the Royals in search of their first win after losing back-to-back games against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rahul Dravid was seen using a wheelchair to inspect the pitch to leave no stones unturned.

Take a look below:

Speaking recently about his injury, Rahul Dravid said in a press conference (via India Today):

“Recovering well. I got some great support. Just, unfortunately, at my age, playing cricket matches wasn't a great idea I think. But it's ok. It happens so it's fine.”

“Very clear” – Rahul Dravid backs Riyan Parag despite back-to-back losses for RR in his captaincy

Rahul Dravid has backed Riyan Parag’s leadership qualities despite RR losing their first two IPL 2025 games. He said in a press conference (via Hindustan Times):

“I think he's been very impressive. As a captain, it's nice for him to get this opportunity till Sanju is able to field again. And he's sharing his thoughts and his ideas. Very clear. He's very solid in that sense.”

The 52-year-continued:

“I think he's adapted really well," Dravid said in the press conference ahead of RR’s next match against CSK. "It's not easy to captain when [SRH] is scoring 280 runs on a flat wicket. The first game is probably a tough game to be a captain. But I think the calmness that he showed and the fact that it didn't seem like our team was panicking was really good.”

“Even in the game against KKR, his brave decision to bring himself on, realising that the wicket was turning, with two left-handers batting, to bowl the fifth over in the powerplay, was a brave decision and a correct decision,” he added.

As skipper, Riyan Parag has managed scores of four and 25 runs in the first two games while returning wicketless.

Sanju Samson will captain Rajasthan from the fourth game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh on April 5. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently playing solely as a batter due to a finger injury he sustained during the India vs England T20I series in February.

Follow the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match live score and updates here from 7 pm IST onwards.

