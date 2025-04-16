Rahul Dravid laughs off with two Karnataka boys ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid was in a seemingly jovial mood interacting with KL Rahul and Karun Nair ahead of the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 16. While all three have a Karnataka connection, they will be opponents in the crucial DC-RR contest.

Ad

The two teams have produced contrasting performances thus far in IPL 2025. DC are riding high with four wins in five matches, while RR are languishing at eighth with only two victories in six outings.

In the video shared by the Rajasthan Royals X handle, Nair was standing next to Dravid on his crutches while Rahul walked up to the former Indian coach. Dravid and Rahul then said something to each other, resulting in all three bursting out in laughter.

Ad

Trending

Here is a clipping of the same:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Rahul and Nair, the duo have impressed with the bat at the start of their IPL 2025 campaign. The former has scored 200 runs at an excellent average of 66.66 and a strike rate of 163.93 in his four matches.

Meanwhile, Nair had a dream return to the IPL with his breathtaking 40-ball 89 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in DC's previous encounter. The right-hander was playing his first IPL game since the 2022 season.

Ad

Yet, despite his heroic batting display, DC suffered their first loss of the season by 12 runs to MI.

Rahul Dravid's RR look to avoid a hattrick of losses in DC clash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahul Dravid has the challenging task of helping RR recover from a slow start in IPL 2025. After losing their first two matches, the 2008 champions bounced back with a bang, winning their next two outings.

However, RR are back on a two-game losing streak with crushing defeats to the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Nevertheless, they have won two out of their last three meetings against DC in the IPL.

A loss could be a massive blow to RR's playoff chances, as they will likely have to win six out of their final seven league stage matches. Meanwhile, DC will look to return to winning ways after their disappointing loss to MI. A win will take them to the top of the points table with ten points in six outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More