Rahul Dravid’s altercation on Bengaluru road after his car hits an auto [Watch]

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was filmed having a heated exchange with an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru on Tuesday (February 4) afternoon. An auto had reportedly rammed Dravid's car from behind, following which the altercation broke out.

Dravid, known for his calm and composed demeanor, seemed extremely displeased and was seen arguing with the driver in his native language, Kannada.

According to an IANS report via NDTV, the incident took place on Cunningham Road, a busy area in Bengaluru. The report adds that no one was injured in the accident. Moreover, it is still unclear whether Dravid was driving the car.

Rahul Dravid to coach Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals have appointed Rahul Dravid as their head coach for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This will be Dravid's first coaching assignment since relinquishing his duties as India's head coach following the title-winning campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup, hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

This will also mark the return of Dravid in the IPL. Since hanging his boots after IPL 2013, the former India skipper served as Rajasthan's mentor and Director of Cricket in 2014 and 2015. He was then appointed as the Delhi Capitals head coach, where he spent four years before parting ways to take up a job with India's U19 side.

Dravid is thrilled to return to the Rajasthan Royals, a place which he called 'home' for several years. In an official statement via India Today, Dravid said:

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that."

Rahul Dravid will join former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara as they look to guide the Royals to their second IPL title later this year.

